Charles Oliveira makes UFC history in Sao Paulo

Oliveira moves to 24-8 with 1 NC. Giagos falls to 15-7. Lightweight standout Charles Oliveira set the record for most submission wins in UFC history on Saturday in his home city of Sao Paulo, breaking Royce Gracie ’s mark with his 11th tap out victory, this one coming against the returning Christos Giagos in the second round at Ginásio do Ibirapuera.Early on, it looked like Oliveira was going to have to settle for three rounds of standup action, as Giagos was able to keep it on his feet while jumping up immediately when the fight did hit the mat, but in the second round, Oliveira got the fight to the canvas, and as soon as he took his opponent’s back, it was just a matter of time until “Do Bronx” sunk in the rear naked choke that forced Giagos to tap out at 3:22 of round two.Oliveira moves to 24-8 with 1 NC. Giagos falls to 15-7.

Henrique had a better round in the second, as he worked his ground game for much of the frame, nearly locking in a guillotine choke in the process. Spann did finish the frame strong, though, as he landed several hard ground strikes that lumped up Henrique’s face, and he did the same thing in the third, rebounding from some early adversity on the mat to reverse position and stay in control until the end of the bout. Brazilian lightweight veteran Francisco Trinaldo spoiled the final fight of Evan Dunham ’s career, stopping the Las Vegan in the second round.There was some good action between the veterans in the opening frame, Dunham using his reach and movement to pick his shots and Trinaldo countering well when his opponent got in striking range. In a brief trip to the mat, Dunham was effective, but only for a spell, as the two resumed their standup battle for the rest of the round.Trinaldo landed a hard left to open round two, but Dunham shook it off and got back to his stick and move strategy. Upon going to the canvas in the second minute, Trinaldo sought a choke briefly before the two stood. The bout settled back into a standup rhythm when Trinaldo suddenly ended matters with a knee to the liver that sent Dunham to the mat in pain. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in immediately, with the end coming at the 4:10 mark.With the win, Brasilia’s Trinaldo moves to 23-6. Dunham retires with a record of 18-8-1.Light heavyweight newcomer Ryan Spann went the distance for the first time since February 2017, gutting out a hard-fought decision victory over Luis Henrique Scores were 30-27 twice and 29-28 for Spann, now 15-5. Henrique, who was returning to 205 pounds after a run at heavyweight, falls to 10-5 with 1 NC.After eating a series of jabs that bloodied his nose, Henrique finally got the takedown he wanted just before the midway point of the round. Spann got up immediately, only to get taken down again, but a guillotine attempt by the Texan forced Henrique to give up position and get back to his feet. There would be another takedown by Henrique before the horn sounded, but it didn’t come without the Brazilian taking more hard shots on the feet.Henrique had a better round in the second, as he worked his ground game for much of the frame, nearly locking in a guillotine choke in the process. Spann did finish the frame strong, though, as he landed several hard ground strikes that lumped up Henrique’s face, and he did the same thing in the third, rebounding from some early adversity on the mat to reverse position and stay in control until the end of the bout.

Curitiba’s Moraes (14-4-1) got Saunders to the mat in the first minute of the fight and he wouldn’t let Saunders get back up, nearly locking in an armbar late in the frame. It was more of the same in the second round, but this time he ended the bout, with an arm triangle choke forcing Saunders to submit for the first time in his career. The official time of the finish was 4:42 of round two.



The Sao Paulo newcomer was expected to have a tough time with submission specialist Robertson (5-3) on the mat, but after surviving a couple rough positions, it was Silva who locked in the armbar that ended the bout at 4:55 of the opening frame. Heavyweight newcomer Augusto Sakai thrilled fans in his home country of Brazil as he stopped Chase Sherman in the third round.Neither fighter shied away from throwing bombs in the opening stanza, but both Sherman and Sakai took the incoming fire well, with neither able to score that finishing blow over the first five minutes. Sherman did hold the activity edge, but Sakai did start to land more frequently in the second round before Sherman cleared his head with a brief clinch midway through the frame.Sakai finally rocked Sherman just before the midway point of round three, but the now bloodied Mississippi native shook off the blows and got back to work. Sakai was relentless, though, and a series of flush knees put Sherman in trouble again, with a series of elbows when the fight hit the mat making matters worse for “The Vanilla Gorilla.” Finally, more unanswered blows brought in referee Marc Goddard to halt the fight at 4:03 of the third frame.With the win, Curitiba’s Sakai, fresh from a win on the Brazilian version of Dana White’s Contender Series, moves to 12-1-1. Sherman falls to 11-6.Showing off his world-class ground game from start to finish, Brazilian welterweight Sergio Moraes won his second straight, submitting Ben Saunders in the second round.Curitiba’s Moraes (14-4-1) got Saunders to the mat in the first minute of the fight and he wouldn’t let Saunders get back up, nearly locking in an armbar late in the frame. It was more of the same in the second round, but this time he ended the bout, with an arm triangle choke forcing Saunders to submit for the first time in his career. The official time of the finish was 4:42 of round two.Fresh from earning a UFC contract in August, Dana White’s Contender Series alum Mayra Bueno Silva improved her pro record to 6-0 in her Octagon debut, submitting Gillian Robertson in the first round of their flyweight bout.The Sao Paulo newcomer was expected to have a tough time with submission specialist Robertson (5-3) on the mat, but after surviving a couple rough positions, it was Silva who locked in the armbar that ended the bout at 4:55 of the opening frame.