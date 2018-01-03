Krause wins fourth straight, Reyes gets finish in St. Louis

KRAUSE vs WHITE



Lee’s Summit’s James Krause won Missouri bragging rights over Farmington’s Alex White in St. Louis’ Scottrade Center, as he scored a gritty three-round unanimous decision victory in UFC Fight Night prelim action Sunday night.



White (12-4) was sharp with his striking in the opening stages of the bout, but Krause (24-8) countered with a grappling attack that resulted in a takedown two minutes in. From there, Krause took over, as he implemented his ground game for the rest of the frame.



The standup action heated up in the second, with White holding the advantage once again, but Krause getting in some shots of his own before he put “The Spartan” on the deck again just before the two-minute mark and again controlled the fight on the mat.



The third was the perfect cap to a grueling battle, as White rocked Krause on the feet and Krause returned the scoring favor with his grappling on the mat, and it was Krause’s ground work that earned him the victory via three scores of 29-28.



REYES vs FREVOLA



Mexico’s Marco Polo Reyes spoiled the UFC debut and unbeaten record of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series alum Matt Frevola, scoring a first-round knockout in their lightweight bout.

Both fighters came out throwing hard, and Frevola got the worst of an early exchange as a left by Reyes sent his mouthpiece flying. Reyes tried to finish, but Frevola got a brief reprieve when referee Dan Miragliotta stopped the action to replace the New Yorker’s mouthpiece. When the action resumed, so did the slugging, but when Reyes landed a right flush on the chin, it was all over, as Frevola hit the deck hard, prompting an immediate stoppage from Miragliotta at 1:00 of round one.



Tepic’s Reyes moves to 8-5 with the win. Frevola falls to 6-1.



ALDANA vs BERNARDO



The third time was the charm for Mexico’s Irene Aldana, as she scored her first UFC victory in three tries in bantamweight action, shutting out Brazil’s Talita Bernardo.



Scores were 30-27 across the board.



Aldana dominated the first round behind her stellar striking attack, one that included a right hand with just over three minutes left that put Bernardo in deep trouble. The Brazilian tried to take the fight to the mat, and she did buy herself some valuable time, once Aldana got her hands free, it was time to dish out more punishment, and she left Bernardo bloodied and battered by the end of the first five minutes.



The game Bernardo hung in there in round two, taking Aldana to the mat early on and she kept it there until the closing minute, but Aldana stayed busy with strikes from the bottom, landing hard elbows that kept Bernardo from getting too comfortable.



Aldana’s dominance on the feet was in evidence again in round three, but Bernardo did get in some shots of her own before a takedown in the final two minutes. Aldana didn’t allow her foe to keep her grounded for long, though, allowing the Mexican battler to stay out of danger and in control.



With the win, Guadalajara’s Aldana moves to 8-4. Rio de Janeiro’s Bernardo falls to 5-3.



KANG vs CANNETTI



