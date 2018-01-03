Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Stephens delivers epic finish against Choi

By Thomas Gerbasi January 14, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
Read on for UFC St. Louis main event results...
<a href='../fighter/Jeremy-Stephens'>Jeremy Stephens</a> punches <a href='../fighter/Dooho-Choi'>Dooho Choi</a> in Round 2 of their main event fight at Fight Night St. Louis
STEPHENS vs CHOI

The best strike Dooho Choi landed in his UFC Fight Night main event against Jeremy Stephens may have been the one that spelled his doom, as veteran featherweight Stephens shook off the blow and went on the attack until he scored a second-round TKO of “The Korean Superboy” at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.  

“There was no way I was coming here to the Midwest and losing,” said the Des Moines native.

The leg kicks were flying in the first round, Choi’s landing with more effect, but Stephens was more than willing to respond. And when it came to punches upstairs, each fighter had success and kept marching forward, showing off impressive beards.


A right front kick by Choi to open round two got Stephens’ attention and may have ignited the Iowan’s attack, as he went on the offensive with hard shots that got Choi on the defensive. Just before the midway point, a right hand knocked Choi down, and Stephens went in for the finish with abandon. After a couple more crushing shots landed, referee Keith Peterson had seen enough, stopping the bout at the 2:36 mark.

With the win, the No. 9-ranked Stephens improves to 27-14. The No. 13-ranked Choi falls to 14-3.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 20
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Boston, MA
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Jessica-Rose Clark in the Octagon after her win over Paige VanZant at Fight Night St. Louis.
Watch Jessica-Rose Clark in the Octagon after her win over Paige VanZant at Fight Night St. Louis.
Jan 14, 2018
Kamaru Usman holds the welterweight's division longest active win streak after Usman defeated Emil Meek for his seventh consecutive win.
Kamaru Usman holds the welterweight's division longest active win streak after Usman defeated Emil Meek for his seventh consecutive win.
Jan 14, 2018
On Sunday at Fight Night St. Louis Darren Elkins extended extended his winning streak to six after defeating Michael Johnson. Elkins win streak is the second longest among all featherweights.
On Sunday at Fight Night St. Louis Darren Elkins extended extended his winning streak to six after defeating Michael Johnson. Elkins win streak is the second longest among all featherweights.
Jan 14, 2018
Go inside the lives of the stars of UFC 220 as they prepare for title fights: heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and devastating striker Francis Ngannou; plus light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier and his foe, Swiss knockout artist Volkan Oezdemir.
Go inside the lives of the stars of UFC 220 as they prepare for title fights: heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and devastating striker Francis Ngannou; plus light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier and his foe, Swiss knockout artist Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 14, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018