UFC Returns to London on March 16, 2019

London, UK – UFC® today announced their eagerly anticipated return to London for Saturday, March 16, at The O2, marking the organisation's 11th live event in the English capital.



With tickets in high demand each year, sports fans are encouraged to purchase early to avoid disappointment. Tickets will go on general sale Friday, February 1, via AXS and Ticketmaster.



London has always been the home to landmark UFC events and has played host to some of the most memorable moments in UFC history, including Michael Bisping’s spectacular defeat of the legendary Anderson “The Spider” Silva in February 2016.



“Ever since our first event in London in 2002, the city has always been a special location for the UFC. The fans here are some of the most passionate in the world and always turn up in their numbers to show their support,” commented UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content, David Shaw. “The UK is home to many of our world class mixed martial artists and its fantastic to see the sport continue to go from strength to strength here. It’s going to be a great night of action.”



UFC light heavyweight and local Londoner, Jimi Manuwa, said: “There’s nothing like the London fans, especially for me as it’s my home town. Walking out to a packed O2 arena, looking at the crowd and seeing so many familiar faces is a dream in itself.”



Fellow British UFC welterweight, Danny Roberts, added: “I have had some of my best career highlights in London, and I know that every time I perform there, I will be adding another one to the list. MMA fans are some of the best sporting fans in the world, and London is that one city that I know they will show me that.”



Fans are advised to register their interest via ufc.com/London to gain early access to tickets and to follow @UFCEurope on Twitter for all the latest updates.



Tickets to UFC FIGHT NIGHT® LONDON go on general sale on Friday, February 1, via AXS and Ticketmaster. Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets early on Wednesday, January 30, whilst those who registered their interest early in this event will gain access on Thursday, January 31.