UFC Returns to China with First-Ever Event in Beijing on Nov. 24

BEIJING, CHINA – UFC® today confirmed its first-ever event in Beijing, China, will be held at the Cadillac Arena on Saturday, November 24. Limited early bird tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® BEIJING, Presented by General Tire, are on-sale now via Damai.cn and 247tickets.cn.



Following last year’s highly successful sell-out debut in mainland China, UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, is primed to deliver another thrilling night of action to fans in Beijing. Over the past few years, UFC has worked to identify and nurture the talents of top tier Chinese athletes who have shown great strength, skill and determination to succeed inside the Octagon®. UFC fans around the world have witnessed the sharp rise of local athletes such as Li Jingliang, Song Yadong, Yan Xiaonan, Song Kenan, and Pingyuan Liu, who have put their respective divisions on notice.



“China is the next frontier for the growth of UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts, and this market is paramount to our success internationally,” UFC Vice President of Asia-Pacific Kevin Chang said. “We are excited to bring our next live event to China's capital and show the world just how far we have come. Our loyal fans in China demand nothing but the best, and one year on since our debut in Shanghai, UFC Fight Night® BEIJING, Presented by General Tire, is set to be a night to remember.”



UFC will be working together with Endeavor China, a subsidiary of Endeavor to deliver the live event.



“Endeavor China is excited to once again bring UFC - the world’s premier professional MMA organization - to Chinese audiences. After the great success of last year’s event in Shanghai, we are happy to announce that this year’s UFC Fight Night event will take place in the country’s capital, Beijing,” said Michael Ma, Endeavor China CEO. He continued, “MMA’s popularity is quickly rising in China, and we look forward to bringing our growing fanbase the best that UFC has to offer.”



Once again the live UFC event in China will be presented by General Tire, Mitchell Golledge, Head of Marketing RE PLT Tyres APAC stated, “The General Tire brand speaks to consumers that possess an adventurous spirit who believe that Anywhere is Possible. We are thrilled to take this next adventure to Beijing, a city where tradition meets the contemporary – just as martial arts now meets the UFC.”



A limited amount of discounted Early Bird Tickets in riser categories for UFC Fight Night® BEIJING, Presented by General Tire are on sale now via Damai.cn and 247tickets.com. Riser ticket categories are Lower Bowl 1 RMB1,480, Lower Bowl 2 RMB1,280, Lower Bowl 3 RMB880, Lower Bowl 4 RMB680, Upper Bowl 1 RMB480, Upper Bowl 2 RMB380, Upper Bowl 3 RMB280.



UFC VIP Experience packages and floor seats are available at a later date. VIP Packages start at RMB 9,880 (row 3), rmb 13,880 (row 2), to rmb 16,680 (row 1), each with exclusive VIP privileges. Remaining floor seats are rmb 3,880.



Further details on UFC FIGHT NIGHT® BEIJING, Presented by General Tire will be announced in coming weeks. Keep up to date with all the latest news by following us on Weibo: @UFC终极格斗冠军赛, Wechat: UFC终极格斗锦标赛(ufcofficial) Youku, QQ, Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use our official hashtag: #UFCBEIJING