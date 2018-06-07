UFC Returns to Atlantic Canada with Moncton Debut

BREAKING: The Octagon debuts in New Brunswick for #UFCMoncton at @SMGMoncton on October 27! pic.twitter.com/VvYJv52gNm — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 7, 2018

Toronto, Canada – UFC® announced today that it will stage its inaugural event in Moncton, New Brunswick at the brand new Moncton Events Centre on Saturday, October 27. Moncton will become the 11th Canadian city to host a UFC card.



A special UFC FIGHT NIGHT® microsite – UFC.com/moncton – launches today, providing registering fans with pre-sale access to tickets and event related information.



“We are thrilled to bring the world-famous Octagon® back to the Maritimes for our debut in Moncton,” David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President, International and Content, said. “We can’t wait to showcase our world-class athletes, and the unbelievable energy and atmosphere of our events as part of the opening roster of acts at the new Moncton Events Centre this October.”



“We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to host UFC Fight Night in Moncton as one of the first events in our new venue,” said Nick DeLuco, General Manager of the Moncton Events Centre. “The UFC product and brand are second-to-none and we look forward to a phenomenal event in October.”



UFC FIGHT NIGHT® will mark the UFC’s second Canadian event this year, following a return to Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28. Ticket and card information will be released at a later date.



Since 2008, the UFC has staged 25 events in the Great White North, across 10 different cities – Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.