UFC Returns to Denver in November

July 07, 2018
UFC returns to where it all began – announces November 10th event in Denver to celebrate 25th anniversary
Las Vegas – On November 12, 1993, UFC® 1 took place in Denver at McNichols Sports Arena. It was a one night tournament that featured legends such as Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock. The goal was to test each martial art against each other to determine which style was more dominant. That night would change the course of combat sports forever.

Now, UFC is set to return to where it all began 25 years ago. On Saturday, November 10, UFC Fight Night® emanates from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado for a very special night of fights. The event will be broadcast live on FS1 and will be the official 25th Anniversary show.

Bouts for the card are to be determined but fans can expect a fight week unlike any other with special events, UFC legends and much more. Additional details, including on-sale dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Fighters hit the scale with UMatt Hughes in attendance. Michael Chiesa misses the 155-pound limit and declares it his last trip to lightweight. Things get heated between Chiesa and Anthony Pettis, as well as between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis.
Jul 7, 2018
Watch the UFC 226 Post-fight Press Conference live following the event.
Jul 7, 2018
Hear from the winner of the main event The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated Finale - Israel Adesanya - as we catch up to him backstage following his victory over Brad Tavares.
Jul 6, 2018
Hear from Israel Adesanya from the Octagon following his dominating win over Brad Tavares at the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.
Jul 6, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018