UFC Returns to Denver in November

Las Vegas – On November 12, 1993, UFC® 1 took place in Denver at McNichols Sports Arena. It was a one night tournament that featured legends such as Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock. The goal was to test each martial art against each other to determine which style was more dominant. That night would change the course of combat sports forever.



Now, UFC is set to return to where it all began 25 years ago. On Saturday, November 10, UFC Fight Night® emanates from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado for a very special night of fights. The event will be broadcast live on FS1 and will be the official 25th Anniversary show.



Bouts for the card are to be determined but fans can expect a fight week unlike any other with special events, UFC legends and much more. Additional details, including on-sale dates, will be announced in the coming weeks.