UFC Renews Partnership with International Mixed Martial Arts Federation

Las Vegas – UFC® today announced the renewal of its partnership with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF). The extension stands as a continuation of the global brand’s commitment to supporting the safe practices and promotion of amateur mixed martial arts.



“We are thrilled to renew our partnership and provide continued global support of IMMAF,” UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said. “IMMAF has done a remarkable job of promoting the sport of amateur mixed martial arts from a grassroots level and serving as a conduit for higher safety and regulatory standards. UFC is proud to further its alignment with IMMAF as they consistently produce top tier amateur events around the world.”



Since its launch in 2012, IMMAF has partnered with 70 national federations. It has hosted four nation vs. nation, amateur MMA World Championships, with three taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, as part of UFC International Fight Week™. IMMAF has also expanded its continental series of tournaments year-on-year to cover Asia, Oceania, Europe and Africa. In 2018, IMMAF will host its 5th annual IMMF World Championships of Amateur MMA in Bahrain.



“On behalf of IMMAF, I would like to thank both UFC and owners, Endeavor, for their continued support and commitment to the development of the sport of mixed martial arts at all levels,” IMMAF President Kerrith Brown said. “UFC is renowned as the pioneer of modern-day MMA, and we are honored by this partnership which pays great tribute to IMMAF’s successes to date.”



UFC and IMMAF have collaborated and shared information and expertise in areas of sport development that are of mutual interest, including anti-doping and event sanctioning.



IMMAF is working to obtain international recognition for the sport of MMA from the Global Association of International Sports Federations, the global umbrella body for all established sports, as part of its pledge to see its ‘Olympic’ style, amateur MMA tournaments into the Games. Currently, half of IMMAF’s member federations are recognized by their National Olympic Committees.