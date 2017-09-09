Home
UFC Pittsburgh Scorecard

By Thomas Gerbasi September 18, 2017
(R-L) Luke Rockhold punches David Branch in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)Saturday’s UFC Pittsburgh event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Steel City, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at PPG Paints Arena.

1 – Luke Rockhold
The most telling moment of Saturday’s main event came in the first round, when David Branch unleashed a series of flush punches on Luke Rockhold and the former middleweight champion refused to budge. It was a chin check that the Californian needed in his first fight following the loss of his title to Michael Bisping in 2016, and he passed the test with flying colors. From there, it was seemingly only a matter of time before Rockhold found his rhythm, and he finished the tough New Yorker in the second round. Now it may be a waiting game for Rockhold, who obviously wants a rubber match with Bisping, but “The Count” is tied up with a November battle with Georges St-Pierre. No Luke, GSP won’t take your advice and step aside, so the question is, does Rockhold wait and hope for a Bisping victory? That may not be the wisest course of action after he just returned from a year-plus long layoff. Plus, interim champ Robert Whittaker will likely get the winner of the UFC 217 main event when he returns from injury. Solution? Rematches with Chris Weidman or Jacare Souza sound fine to me, but a fight with Yoel Romero may be the real win for fight fans here.

2 – Kamaru Usman
(L-R) Kamaru Usman of Nigeria punches Sergio Moraes of Brasil in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)With a 6-0 record in the Octagon, Kamaru Usman is clearly one of the top welterweights in the world. But he needed that sixth victory the way an 0-3 UFC fighter needs a win. Because whether it’s right or wrong, how a fighter gets the W matters in terms of someone being compelling enough to get the fans behind him and to get the big fights. After his Saturday knockout of Sergio Moraes, Usman is now a fighter fans will want to see with the big guns at 170 pounds. And credit to Usman for knowing this and going out of his way to make the statement he did. He could have taken Moraes down and dominated him there like he has his previous five UFC foes, but he went after the knockout, got it and backed up his statement that for his peers at 170 pounds, he is a problem.

3 – Anthony Smith
Anthony Smith reacts after defeating Hector Lombard of Cuba in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Hector Lombard looked good in the first round of his middleweight bout with Anthony Smith, better than he’s looked in a long time. Then it all fell apart as Smith slowly worked his way back into the fight and scored a third-round knockout. That’s the nuts and bolts of the affair. Beyond the final result is that after years and years of toil, Nebraska’s Smith finally won the big fight. Yes, he’s a perfectionist and probably isn’t happy with what happened before the finish, but that’s a fighter wanting to be his best at all times. In reality, Smith pulled the trigger when he needed to and beat a world-class fighter on the biggest stage of his career. And that career looks a lot brighter on Monday morning than it ever has.

4 – Gregor Gillespie
(L-R) Gregor Gillespie punches Jason Gonzalez in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)Let’s break this down. In three UFC fights, Gregor Gillespie has won by decision, knockout and submission. He has gone to Brazil and beat a local favorite, blasted out an opponent in 21 seconds, and then picked up Fight of the Night honors before ending the bout by submission. If it sounds like the New York lightweight has already seen and done it all when it comes to the education of a prospect, that is accurate. And since he’s passed all his tests and made it clear that he’s ready for the next level, expect to see even more exciting performances from “The Gift,” whose bout with gutsy Jason Gonzalez was an example of what MMA can be when executed by two fighters whose intention is solely to win.

5 – Uriah Hall
Uriah Hall of Jamaica enters the Octagon before facing Krzysztof Jotko of Poland in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)As I wrote before the fight, Uriah Hall is like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get. On Saturday, we got all sides of “Prime Time,” but after nearly being stopped by Krzysztof Jotko, Hall showed off his resilience and then his talent, as he roared back to halt Jotko in the second round. It was a big win for Hall, and not just because he picked up a Performance of the Night bonus and snapped a three-fight losing streak. It was big because Hall may have answered some questions for himself with that victory, and if he’s going in there with the right attitude every time out, he may very well fulfill the potential the world saw in him back during his stint on The Ultimate Fighter.

Luke Rockhold talks backstage about his return to The Octagon and his victory over David Branch in Pittsburgh.
Sep 17, 2017
Luke Rockhold reacts after finishing David Branch in the main event of Fight Night Pittsburgh, and calls out the fighter he wants next.
Sep 16, 2017
Mike Perry speaks from The Octagon following yet another KO victory, this time over Alex Reyes, and names the fighter he'd like to face next.
Sep 16, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017