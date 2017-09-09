“It’s demoralizing, it’s not motivating. It’s demoralizing getting your butt kicked and getting knocked out in front of anybody, having memes made about you, having people think crazy things about you,” Branch said. “I know what it’s like coming off something like that, you want to prove yourself, you want to erase those demons that you have inside your mind. I want to remind him that those demons are very real and that those demons will visit and take him again.”
David Branch plans to remind Luke Rockhold ‘of the situation he wants to put behind him so bad’
By Ryan Gerbosi, Newsday
