Uriah Hall, Gilbert Burns Start Pittsburgh With A Bang





Jotko went on the attack from the time referee Rob Hinds waved the two into battle, and his pressure kept Hall guessing in the early going. In the second minute, Hall began to settle into the fight, but a right uppercut from Jotko put him in trouble, and the Polish standout tried to finish. Hall was able to weather the initial storm, but after Jotko took the fight to the mat, he continued to take a series of hard shots. Hall eventually got to his feet with 90 seconds left, and while Jotko put him right back down, Hall fought his way upright and appeared to be recovered as he made it out of the round.



In the second, it was a new fight for Hall, and just before the midway point of the frame, a flush right punch to the head put Jotko on his back. A series of right hands followed as Hall chased Jotko to the mat, and that was it, as Hinds stepped in and stopped the fight at 2:25 of round two.



With the win, the No. 14-ranked Hall improves to 14-8. The No. 10-ranked Jotko falls to 19-3.



BURNS vs SAGGO



Lightweight prospect Gilbert Burns picked up the first knockout of his UFC career in the opener, as he finished Jason Saggo in the second round.



The clash of jiu-jitsu black belts stayed primarily on the feet in the opening round, and while Burns wasn’t successful in getting the fight to the mat, his improved standup was on display as he edged Saggo out in the first five minutes.



The back-and-forth striking battle continued into round two, but with a little less than two minutes remaining, Burns was able to slam Saggo to the mat. Saggo didn’t stay there long, though, as he fought to his feet and resumed striking, mixing his stances as he pursued “Durinho.” But just before the end of the frame, Burns landed a right hand and then another, with the second putting Saggo down and out. The official time of referee Keith Peterson’s stoppage was 4:55.



With the win, Burns moves to 12-2; Saggo falls to 12-4.



