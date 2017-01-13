Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Performance Institute anchors new UFC campus

By Nancy Gay January 20, 2017
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
 
Think of the innovative new UFC Performance Institute and UFC Corporate Campus facilities as a spotlight – literally and figuratively - inside the future of performance athletic training and wellness.

Certainly, the layout of the 15-acre, 184,000-square foot campus off Jones Blvd. and the 215 Beltway in southwest Las Vegas will lend itself to a front row view of the world’s finest Mixed Martial Arts athletes, immersed in cutting edge training techniques.

Sight lines throughout the new corporate campus, scheduled to open in May, are all directed toward the 30,000-square foot UFC Performance Institute. This was specifically designed to serve as a reminder to the more than 250 Las Vegas-based UFC employees that their product is all about the athletes.

“The philosophy behind that was, yes, we’re working in PR, working in events or whatever aspect of the company, but every day you should be thinking about our product,” said UFC Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein, who sounded like an expectant father as he took a group on a tour of the world’s first MMA performance, research and innovation center. “That’s going to hopefully inspire all of our employees.

“Everyone in the office building will look out the window and see the product,” Epstein said. “We’ll be thinking of our mission every day.”

And that, UFC officials emphasized, is a scientific and holistic approach to athlete performance, training and wellness, thanks to a state-of-the-art facility that will be free for use by all athletes competing under the UFC banner.

A full-time staff, led by James Kimball, UFC’s Vice President of Operations, will operate under a multi-million dollar budget to provide these services, in concert with other athlete wellness initiatives: UFC Anti-Doping Policy; Cleveland Clinic’s Professional Brain Health Study; athlete summits and other education programs.

In short, the UFC Performance Institute will provide athletes competing in UFC access to world class facilities, technology and experts across areas such as sports science, nutrition and hydration, to aid their training and rehabilitation.

“Our goals here are simple yet ambitious, and that is to accelerate the evolution of the MMA athlete while also becoming a leader in the sports performance community,” said Kimball, who joined Epstein and other UFC officials in scouting cutting edge training facilities across the globe, including Manchester City’s spectacular Etihad Stadium headquarters that helped revitalize that city. “We’re going to do that by providing best-in-class holistic performance optimization services for our athletes efficiently all under one roof.”

Said Epstein: “We tried to find the best of the best and create a best-in-class facility in general, but we also wanted to create something that was designed specifically for the MMA/UFC athlete.

“The goal of this facility is three-fold: We want to give our athletes the opportunity to train in the latest and greatest techniques and to increase their performance in the Octagon; we want to give them the opportunity to train safely in a manner that prevents injuries from taking place; and as we all know, no matter what sport you are involved in, sports produce injuries. So when those injuries unfortunately do occur, we want to make sure the athletes have a resource to have best in class rehabilitation from either surgery or injuries they sustain.”

The UFC Performance Institute’s two floors will feature services and amenities such as:

Hypoxic Lab
Laser light therapy unit
Cryotherapy chamber
Hydroworx Pool
NormaTec compression units
Hot and cold plunges
Physical therapy room
Sauna and steam rooms
Woodway treadmills
Force plates
Keiser machines
Indoor/outdoor track

The entire second floor will offer a full-sized Octagon and boxing ring, as well as bag and mat training areas featuring camera analysis and motion capture technology. In addition, a tiered seating media center (65-person capacity) as well as a multi-purpose meeting space.

Epstein says he hopes athletes and teams from other sports, such as the NBA, NHL and even Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will participate in cross training with UFC athletes.

With the NHL’s Las Vegas Knights already on the way, and the possibility of the Raiders relocating to Las Vegas in the next few years, the potential is endless.

“Las Vegas is turning into quite the sports town with the NFL possibly on the way and the NHL on the way,” Epstein said. “We feel like this facility is unmatched both in Las Vegas and around the world.
“If this thing works out even close to the way we think it’s going to, it will be the greatest investment we’ve ever made.”

Nancy Gay is the Editor-in-Chief of UFC.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NancyGay

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein spoke at the brand new UFC campus in Las Vegas about the upcoming opening of the venue, which includes a new state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute.
UFC Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Epstein spoke at the brand new UFC campus in Las Vegas about the upcoming opening of the venue, which includes a new state-of-the-art UFC Performance Institute.
Jan 19, 2017
UFC 205 opponents Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson faced-off for the first time since their championship fight that resulted in a draw. Also on stage going face-to-face were lightweight interim title contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.
UFC 205 opponents Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson faced-off for the first time since their championship fight that resulted in a draw. Also on stage going face-to-face were lightweight interim title contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.
Feb 19, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews a jam-packed slate of events approaching at the end of the month, specifically Fight Night Houston on Feb. 4.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews a jam-packed slate of events approaching at the end of the month, specifically Fight Night Houston on Feb. 4.
Jan 19, 2017
Tickets for UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 go on-sale Friday, Jan. 20. But with a special code delivered by the UFC Minute, you can get access one day earlier!
Tickets for UFC 209: Woodley vs Thompson 2 go on-sale Friday, Jan. 20. But with a special code delivered by the UFC Minute, you can get access one day earlier!
Jan 18, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016