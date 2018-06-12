UFC Partners with Black Rifle Coffee Company to fuel Popular Series on UFC FIGHT PASS

Las Vegas – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Black Rifle Coffee Company today announced a new partnership in which the veteran-owned-and-operated company will serve as the “Official Coffee” of Season two of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. The landmark original series returns to UFC FIGHT PASS®, the global brand’s digital subscription service, on Tuesday, June 12.
“We’re excited to partner with Black Rifle Coffee Company to showcase the highly-anticipated second season of Contender Series,” UFC Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Paul Asencio said. “Contender Series is one of our most promising original series that helps find new UFC talent from around the world.”
Throughout this sponsorship, Black Rifle Coffee will work in conjunction with UFC to provide social content about the series, as well as promote a national campaign offering prizes and exclusive UFC experiences.
“Our brand is all about celebrating those who work hard and take their game to the highest level in everything they do,” Black Rifle Coffee Company Vice President Mat Best said. “We seek to honor the brave who are not ok with mediocracy or the mundane - whether they are a service member, fireman or athlete. Every UFC athlete that walks into the world-famous Octagon demonstrates their commitment to perform at the highest level, so working with the MMA community through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series is a natural fit for us.”
Along with UFC, Black Rifle Coffee Company also sponsors American entertainment and sports-related entities such as the Vegas Golden Knights, NASCAR, and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. For more information about Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, please visit UFCFIGHTPASS.
Comments