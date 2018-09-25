UFC Partners With Bixler To Launch New Collection Of UFC & Athelete-Inspired Jewelry

Las Vegas and Montreal, Canada – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new multi-year licensing agreement with BIXLER, North America’s First Jeweler™. The partnership, negotiated by IMG, grants Bixler the rights to manufacture and distribute UFC and MMA athlete-inspired jewelry in the United States and Canada, as well as globally via UFC Store.com.



“As America’s First Jeweler with more than 230 years of experience providing customers with exquisite fine jewelry collections, it is a privilege to partner with a brand of Bixler’s caliber to offer exceptional UFC merchandise,” UFC Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski said. “Bixler has a longstanding reputation for delivering high quality, handcrafted jewelry and we look forward to continually offering new designs and custom UFC inspired pieces to our fans.”



This collaboration, which launches today, offers an expansive selection of rings, cufflinks, necklaces, bracelets and earrings for men and women. With prices starting as low as $89, the initial product offering will include the following collections:



• UFC Elements, featuring UFC colors and stackable designs;

• UFC Classics, featuring the UFC signature logo and glove icon;

• UFC Octagon®, featuring the iconic shape and design elements;

• UFC 25th Anniversary, limited edition designs;



Designs include subtle engravings and gemstones such as ruby, white sapphire, light citrine, and black and white diamonds to accentuate the pieces. Sterling silver styles, finished in black rhodium plating, with black onyx elements offer a modern and masculine edge to the men’s collections.



“I’m honored that Bixler has been selected to craft official UFC jewelry,” Bixler Chief Executive Officer and President Perry Sporn said. “Bringing the world of jewelry together with this global sports organization gets our adrenaline pumping. We share the same passions, perseverance and love for the craft as our partners at UFC.”



In honor of UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR, UFC and Bixler are also unveiling UFC athlete inspired collections to recognize one of the most highly anticipated bouts in combat sports history. The collections feature a variety of eagle designs to recognize UFC lightweight champion Khabib “The Eagle” Nurmagomedov, along with numerous Irish-influenced pieces designed to celebrate former UFC lightweight and UFC featherweight champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. UFC® 229: KHABIB vs. MCGREGOR, presented by Harley-Davidson, takes place on Saturday, October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Each piece will be custom handcrafted by jewelry artisans in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, based on the material, gemstones and size selected by the consumer. Additionally, the collections will be available worldwide through UFC partners. “With such an expansive and dedicated international fan base, we’re thrilled to offer our premium products to the European & Australian markets” said Bixler COO, Jevan Fox. Bixler UFC product will also be sold at UFC events, select retail outlets and online at Bixlers.com, UFCStore.com, UFCStore.eu and UFCStore.com.au.