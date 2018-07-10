UFC Names Parimatch as Official Betting and Wagering Partner in EMEA

Las Vegas — UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and international betting company Parimatch today announced a new, multi-year partnership that establishes Parimatch as the “Official Betting and Wagering Partner of UFC” across the entire EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region, excluding the United Kingdom and Ireland.



The new international collaboration also makes history as Parimatch will serve as UFC’s first-ever marketing partner from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region. Parimatch will also serve as the “Presenting Partner” of UFC’s first-ever event in Russia, UFC FIGHT NIGHT®: MOSCOW, on Saturday, September 15, at Olimpiysky Stadium in Moscow.



“We are thrilled to be in business with Parimatch, a global brand that has grown from a small firm to one of the world’s largest international gaming networks in just a few short decades,” UFC Vice President, International Marketing Partnerships Rene Valencia said. “We look forward to working with Parimatch as we continue to grow our brand and the sport of MMA around the world.”



This partnership represents a unique and unprecedented step for Parimatch into the promotion of mixed martial arts globally, while also signifying the growth and popularity of UFC in this territory.



“Partnering with UFC is a massive for our holding ad for the continued growth of mixed martial arts as a whole,” Parimatch General Manager Sergei Portnov said. “Our cooperation will mean that the Parimatch brand can infuse with the DNA of mixed martial arts in several countries and regions at once. On September 15, UFC will hold its first event in Russia and it will be a great showcase for our new collaboration.”



Among the sponsorship elements included with this partnership, athletes competing during UFC events held in the EMEA, Russia and CIS region (excluding UK and Ireland events) will feature Parimatch branding on their UFC Fight Collection. In addition to serving as a presenting sponsor during select live events in the territory, Parimatch branding will have a presence inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon®, on UFC.com and live-event programming, as well as being integrated across multiple UFC-based social and digital platforms.



Parimatch is currently developing its sports betting business throughout the EMEA region, as its sponsorship portfolio also includes contracts with several top European football clubs. Parimatch’s partnership with UFC marks a new line of development for the company, with support for the sport of mixed martial arts as a key priority.







