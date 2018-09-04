UFC Names Nemiroff First-Ever Official Vodka Partner

– UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a new, multi-year global marketing partnership with Nemiroff, one of the best-selling vodkas in the world.Under the terms of the agreement, Nemiroff becomes UFC’s first-ever “Official Vodka” Partner, creating a new sponsorship category for UFC. In return, Nemiroff will have a branded presence inside the worldfamous Octagon® at all UFC events, including UFC’s remaining Pay-Per-View events in 2018, starting with UFC® 228: WOODLEY vs. TILL, which takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, September 8.“We’re excited that Nemiroff is joining us as UFC’s first-ever global Vodka partner,” said Paul Asencio, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships. “The alcohol and spirits categories continue to be an important component of our sponsorship business, and Nemiroff’s global popularity will help us grow UFC’s brand and the sport of MMA around the world.” “We’re really pleased to establish a partnership with UFC worldwide,” said Yuriy Sorochynskiy, Chief Executive Officer of Nemiroff. “The vision and values of UFC are highly relevant and parallel with Nemiroff’s brand DNA. By establishing Nemiroff as UFC’s Official Vodka Partner, we can align brand strategy and reach a wider market.”Additional partnership activations will include the integration of Nemiroff branding throughout UFC’s telecasts, as well as sampling, digital media, and other promotional opportunities.Through UFC’s worldwide programming distribution, Nemiroff’s brand exposure has the potential to reach 1.1 billion TV households in more than 160 countries and territories in 40 different languages.Nemiroff is a high-quality vodka brand that has been made in the Ukraine for more than 150 years. Available in more than 80 countries globally, Nemiroff is ranked # 3 among all vodka brands in the Duty- Free Category. Nemiroff Vodka is positioned as the indomitable spirit. Through adversity, challenge and competition, the brand has earned more than 70 international awards and has been recognized for market leadership, quality and great taste. The brand continues to make inroads in terms of sales, distribution and development. Recent accolades include Tastings.com, the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the most recently, being named as The World’s Best Vodka by World Vodka Award 2018. Nemiroff. Bold character since 1872.