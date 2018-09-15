Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Blachowicz keeps win streak alive on Moscow main card

By Thomas Gerbasi September 15, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
BLACHOWICZ vs KRYLOV

Polish light heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz continued his surge to the top of the division in the UFC Fight Night co-main event, as he submitted the returning Nikita Krylov in the second round at Olympic Stadium in Moscow, extending his winning streak to four.

According to custom, Krylov came out swinging hard, but he surprised Blachowicz with a takedown in the early going. Krylov had control on the mat for a spell, but Blachowicz stayed busy off his back and eventually scrambled his way into the top position, where he stayed for the rest of the round.

Blachowicz dragged Krylov back to the mat in round two, and he simply mauled “The Miner” until he was able to sink in the D’Arce choke that produced a tap out at 2:41 of the second round.

With the win, the No. 4-ranked Blachowicz improves to 23-7. Krylov, making his first UFC start since 2016, falls to 25-6.

ABDURAKHIMOV vs ARLOVSKI

Dagestan’s Shamil Abdurakhimov earned the biggest win of his career, outpointing former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski via unanimous decision.

Scores were 29-28 and 30-27 twice for the No. 14-ranked Abdurakhimov, now 19-4. The No. 12-ranked Arlovski falls to 27-17 with 1 NC.

Abdurakhimov put Arlovski on the deck twice in the early stages of the fight, but was unable to do anything significant with the advantage, prompting a restart from referee Leon Roberts. Once reset, Arlovski was able to get off some significant strikes against his foe before the horn sounded.

Arlovski won the takedown battle 2-1 in round two, and with success in measured spurts on the feet, it was a good round for “The Pit Bull.” Abdurakhimov controlled matters in the third, though, securing his victory on the scorecards.

KUNCHENKO vs ALVES

UFC newcomer Aleksei Kunchenko improved his perfect record to 19-0 in welterweight action, as he won a unanimous decision over Brazilian veteran Thiago Alves.

Both fighters took their time getting acclimated to the Octagon in the first round, with kicks being the weapon of choice for both men in a close, but fairly uneventful, frame.

Alves (27-13) upped his work rate in the second, his kicks landing with audible thuds on the legs of Kunchenko, who still kept the pressure on and got in some shots of his own in response. As the fight progressed, Alves’ kicks kept coming, but Kunchenko was checking them and delivering his punches upstairs. A takedown by Kunchenko didn’t hurt the Tyumen product’s cause, and in the closing minute, he was stalking and scoring on Alves, allowing him to leave with a 30-27 and 29-28 twice win.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 15
2PM/11AM
ETPT
Moscow, Russia
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the Fight Night Moscow post-fight press conference live following the event.
Watch the Fight Night Moscow post-fight press conference live following the event.
Sep 15, 2018
Watch the face offs from the UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik official weigh-ins. Watch the entire card tomorrow exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
Watch the face offs from the UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik official weigh-ins. Watch the entire card tomorrow exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
Sep 14, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik official weigh-ins. Watch the entire card tomorrow exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
Watch the highlights from the UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik official weigh-ins. Watch the entire card tomorrow exclusively on UFC Fight Pass.
Sep 14, 2018
The UFC has made its way to Russia! Hear what the fighters of UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik think about Russia and their experience so far during fight week in Moscow.
The UFC has made its way to Russia! Hear what the fighters of UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik think about Russia and their experience so far during fight week in Moscow.
Sep 14, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018