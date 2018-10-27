UFC Moncton: Final results





Who were the winners at Fight Night Moncton? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FS1 main card

Main event: Anthony Smith def Volkan Oezdemir via submission, rear naked choke, Round 3, 4:26.

Smith shot for the clinch early in the first round, and he and Oezdemir exchanged close-range knees. Oezdemir landed a strong straight left and followed with a flurry, but none of the shots landed cleanly. Oezdemir got poked in the eye, and Smith was immediately apologetic. No points were taken. Smith found success with an overhand right, but Oezdemir connected several times with close-range shots. Smith found his range early in the second round, moving past Oezdemir’s leg kicks to connect with long combinations. Oezdemir tied Smith up in the clinch and successfully went for a takedown. Oezdemir took Smith’s back, and although Smith seemed calm, Oezdemir did land some tough strikes from the position and controlled the round. In the third round, both fighters exchanged tough straight blows and tested each other’s chins. Smith changed levels and landed a takedown in the latter half of the third round, taking Oezdemir’s back. Smith attempted a rear naked choke, and after it seemed that Oezdemir escaped, Smith switched arms and got the tap out. It was another huge win for Anthony Smith.



"I want a title shot."@LionheartSmith thinks he's earned the next crack at the LHW title. Do you? #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/gE4RJv2zOb — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Co-main: Michael Johnson def Artem Lobov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Neither fighter initiated pressure on the other early in the first round, but Lobov did find some success landing leg kicks and body kicks. In the second round, Johnson started to find his range with long jabs, but Lobov continued his constant forward pressure. Lobov found his range and connecting on a few shots, but Johnson did land several counter punches and outlanded Lobov through two rounds. Johnson continued his methodical striking in the third round, but Lobov did string together a few shots of his own. Johnson’s conterstriking made the difference and did plenty of damage in the final round. Johnson finished the third round with a double-leg takedown.



"Artem has never been finished so I had to think about that and pick my shots. It was an honor to fight him and I don’t think you can get a tougher guy in there." - @FollowTheMenace on his opponent Artem Lobov after his #UFCMoncton win. pic.twitter.com/JF15FGhzBL — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Misha Cirkunov def Patrick Cummins via submission, arm triangle, Round 1, 2:40

Cirkunov connected early in the first round with a counter left hook, and in the clinch, Cirkunov pounded Cummins body with punches in the clinch. Cirkunov used an outside trip and got straight into full mount, and from there, he submitted Cummins with an arm triangle.



"After my two losses, I went through some depression, so I needed to make a change and move to Vegas. I have such good and strong people behind me that now I feel like we can take on anyone." - @MishaC911 after his #UFCMoncton win. pic.twitter.com/t3L8JoGJjc — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Andre Soukhamthath def Jonathan Martinez via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)

Soukhamthath absolutely rocked Martinez in the first round with a swift, straight right hand. Soukhamthath then attempted a choke but never had position. He continued to hurt Martinez with fast combinations, but Martinez was able to recover in the clinch. Soukhamthath continued to hurt Martinez with diverse striking combinations in the second round. Martinez showed some life, however, getting a takedown midway through the round and doing some damage with his ground and pound. In the third round, Soukhamthath landed several elbows, but Martinez returned strikes of his own- impressive after getting rocked several times in the first round. They traded control in the clinch for the rest of the round.



"I almost finished him, and I had an adrenaline dump trying to get him out of there." - @AndreSoukMMA on his win over Jonathan Martinez at #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/16CxPBGMFf — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Gian Villante def Ed Herman via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Both fighters started the first round swinging for big shots but not connecting much. Villante was a little more successful finding his range, and the damage was evident on Herman’s face. Villante started to string together some heavy-handed combos, but Herman took the shots and tried to return fire. Before the second round started, the referee had the doctor look at a cut above Herman’s left eye, but the fight continued. Herman opened up Villante with his own cut, and both fighters looked for the home-run strike. Villante connected with more looping shots whereas Herman found his success with a stiff jab. Villante and Herman show each other respect as the second round closes and continue to exchange blows in the third round.



"He’s a tough dude and I’m happy to walk away with the win, but I’m a little uglier for it." @GPVillante talks about his hard earned victory at #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/JMh44SCgrU — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Court McGee def Alex Garcia via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-28)

After an inactive start to the first round, Garcia shot for a single-leg takedown, eventually getting into a clinch along the cage with McGree. Garcia took McGree’s back, but he was unable to make anything of it. Late in the round, McGee landed a solid takedown. Garcia seemed to find his range early in the second round, but McGree caught Garcia with a straight strike and gained top position. McGree didn’t do much damage from his position but did maintain control for the majority of the round. Much of the third round was spent with both fighters battling for position on the ground and in the clinch against the fence.McGree did the most damage in the round and outwrestled Garcia in the final round.



"I was out for most of this year with a complete labrum tear, so coming back from that was difficult and important to me. This was the first date they offered and I took it without hesitation." - @Court_McGee talks about his comeback after his #UFCMoncton win. pic.twitter.com/K1O9fGMahe — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FS2 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET

Sean Strickland def Nordine Taleb via TKO, Round 2, 3:10

Both fighters traded shots in the first round, but neither did much damage. Strickland found some success tying some strikes behind his stiff jab. Midway through the second round, Strickland landed a big overhand right. He kept the pressure on, and landed several more heavy shots that rocked Taleb. After some ground-and-pound, the referee stopped the fight.



HARD body shots from Haqparast has Gouti in SERIOUS trouble, but Gouti somehow survives. Wow! #UFCMoncton @Nasrat_MMA pic.twitter.com/aUrxktf5ny — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Nasrat Haqparast def Thibault Gouti via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

Haqparast threw some big punches early in the first round, and a steady diet of left hooks kept the pressure on Gouti. Eventually, Haqparast landed a huge left hook that dropped Gouti, but Gouti was able to recover and get back to his feet quickly. Gouti started the second round much stronger, connecting with a few straight shots, but Haqparast kept the heavy punches coming. Haqparast also connected with a tough kick to Gouti’s midsection. Haqparast connected with another big left hand in the third round, and followed with a strong flurry of strikes. A few moments later, another body kick hurt Gouti, and Haqparast swarmed, sending an early finish. Somehow, Gouti survived until the end of the round.



"I’ve had three fights now in the #UFC, I feel good. I don’t want to fly too high too quickly, I’m only 23 years old, but by next year I want to be fighting top 15 guys for sure." - @Nasrat_MMA on what's next after his win at #UFCMoncton. pic.twitter.com/SW4QxRysbj — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

HUGE right hand over the top drops Fishgold!@CalvinKattar gets the TKO win in round 1! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/q5vA0c0kFK — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Calvin Kattar def Chris Fishgold via TKO, Round 1, 4:11

Fishgold came out with immediate pressure and eventually shot for a takedown. Fishgold kept the pressure up, landing a few heavy punches on Kattar. Kattar mitigated the pressure with a stiff and quick jab, doing some damage of his own. Kattar eventually dropped Fishgold with a straight right, continuing some ground-and-pound, before the ref stopped the fight.



"Nothing better than a knockout finish in the first round, we don’t get paid by the minute. I listened to my coaches, they called for the shot and I finished with it." - @CalvinKattar after his first round victory at #UFCMoncton. pic.twitter.com/nUQfokNNpL — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Big shots landed from Bernardo have Moras wobbled early! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/kR7pdRbUaB — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Talita Bernardo def Sarah Moras via unanimous decision, (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Moras flashed her hands early in the first round, but Bernardo had success with some low kicks. Bernardo threw a heavy kick and followed with a flurry. She landed a takedown, but Moras did some damage from the bottom. In the second round, Moras continued to walk forward, but Bernardo landed several solid counter-strikes. Bernardo landed another takedown, and she ended the round in top position. Moras starts the third round and successfully shot for the double-leg takedown, but Bernardo reversed a few moments later. Bernardo spent several minutes in control, but when they returned to the feet, Moras quickly rushed in and swung for the fences. She got a few good ground-and-pound shots in as well as a flurry to end the fight, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bernardo’s well-rounded performance.



" I don’t know how to explain how I am feeling, this is the first time I’ve won in the @UFC and it’s amazing." - @Talita_MMA after her #UFCMoncton win. pic.twitter.com/q2xqNb6vcq — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FIGHT PASS prelims

Don Madge def Te Edwards via KO, Round 2, 0:14.

Both fighters came out and trade punches immediately, and Madge dropped Edwards with a left cross. Edwards recovered quickly, getting into top position on the ground, displaying some impressive wrestling. Madge locked in an arm triangle, but somehow, Edwards slipped out and regained top position. Fourteen seconds into the second round, Madge hit Edwards flush with a right head kick, and ends the fight.



"I feel incredible, it was everything we worked towards. We knew if he wanted to stand with me that was going to happen." - @DonMadgeMMA after his @UFC debut KO win at #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/pjMNJqgrqn — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 27, 2018

Arjan Bhullar def Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Bhullar started the first round more aggressively, but Golm connected on a straight right that seemed to do some damage. Bhullar closed the distance for a few strong punches on the inside throughout the round and was the more active fighter overall. Bhullar continued the forward pressure in the second round, but Golm countered nicely and took control against the cage and both fighters had their time controlling the clinch. Golm’s foot appeared to be damaged, and Bhullar kept his forward pressure going in the third round, eventually getting a take down. Bhullar spent the rest of the final round doing some ground-and-pound damage.



"I’m hungrier and I’m more ferocious than him. You can’t underestimate my resilience. My management will figure out what is next for me, my job is to train and become as great as I know I can be." - @TheOneASB after his #UFCMoncton victory. pic.twitter.com/69U4G3Effh — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 27, 2018

Stevie Ray def Jessin Ayari via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

In the first round, Ray had early success with a few leg kicks and used them to move in on Ayari, but Ayari countered with a good uppercut in the middle of the round. Ayari controlled the Octagon for the round and countered several of Ray’s attempted combinations. Ray continued with a steady diet of inside leg kicks in the second round, mixing in a few head kicks and combinations behind them. Ayari started the third round much more aggressively, but Ray kept the leg kicks coming, combining a few good punches as well. Ayari connected on a few heavy punches, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome Ray.



