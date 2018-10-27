UFC Moncton: Live results





Who were the winners at Fight Night Moncton? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FS1 main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET



Main event: Volkan Oezdemir vs Anthony Smith

Co-main: Michael Johnson vs Artem Lobov

Misha Cirkunov vs Patrick Cummins

Andre Soukhamthath vs Jonathan Martinez

Gian Villante vs Ed Herman

Alex Garcia vs Court McGee

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FS2 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET



Nordine Taleb vs Sean Strickland

Thibault Gouti vs Nasrat Haqparast

HUGE right hand over the top drops Fishgold!@CalvinKattar gets the TKO win in round 1! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/q5vA0c0kFK — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Calvin Kattar def Chris Fishgold via TKO, Round 1, 4:11

Fishgold came out with immediate pressure and eventually shot for a takedown. Fishgold kept the pressure up, landing a few heavy punches on Kattar. Kattar mitigated the pressure with a stiff and quick jab, doing some damage of his own. Kattar eventually dropped Fishgold with a straight right, continuing some ground-and-pound, before the ref stopped the fight.



Big shots landed from Bernardo have Moras wobbled early! #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/kR7pdRbUaB — UFC (@ufc) October 28, 2018

Talita Bernardo def Sarah Moras via unanimous decision, (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Moras flashed her hands early in the first round, but Bernardo had success with some low kicks. Bernardo threw a heavy kick and followed with a flurry. She landed a takedown, but Moras did some damage from the bottom. In the second round, Moras continued to walk forward, but Bernardo landed several solid counter-strikes. Bernardo landed another takedown, and she ended the round in top position. Moras starts the third round and successfully shot for the double-leg takedown, but Bernardo reversed a few moments later. Bernardo spent several minutes in control, but when they returned to the feet, Moras quickly rushed in and swung for the fences. She got a few good ground-and-pound shots in as well as a flurry to end the fight, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bernardo’s well-rounded performance.



" I don’t know how to explain how I am feeling, this is the first time I’ve won in the @UFC and it’s amazing." - @Talita_MMA after her #UFCMoncton win. pic.twitter.com/q2xqNb6vcq — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 28, 2018

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FIGHT PASS prelims

Don Madge def Te Edwards via KO, Round 2, 0:14.

Both fighters came out and trade punches immediately, and Madge dropped Edwards with a left cross. Edwards recovered quickly, getting into top position on the ground, displaying some impressive wrestling. Madge locked in an arm triangle, but somehow, Edwards slipped out and regained top position. Fourteen seconds into the second round, Madge hit Edwards flush with a right head kick, and ends the fight.



"I feel incredible, it was everything we worked towards. We knew if he wanted to stand with me that was going to happen." - @DonMadgeMMA after his @UFC debut KO win at #UFCMoncton pic.twitter.com/pjMNJqgrqn — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 27, 2018

Arjan Bhullar def Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

Bhullar started the first round more aggressively, but Golm connected on a straight right that seemed to do some damage. Bhullar closed the distance for a few strong punches on the inside throughout the round and was the more active fighter overall. Bhullar continued the forward pressure in the second round, but Golm countered nicely and took control against the cage and both fighters had their time controlling the clinch. Golm’s foot appeared to be damaged, and Bhullar kept his forward pressure going in the third round, eventually getting a take down. Bhullar spent the rest of the final round doing some ground-and-pound damage.



"I’m hungrier and I’m more ferocious than him. You can’t underestimate my resilience. My management will figure out what is next for me, my job is to train and become as great as I know I can be." - @TheOneASB after his #UFCMoncton victory. pic.twitter.com/69U4G3Effh — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 27, 2018

Stevie Ray def Jessin Ayari via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

In the first round, Ray had early success with a few leg kicks and used them to move in on Ayari, but Ayari countered with a good uppercut in the middle of the round. Ayari controlled the Octagon for the round and countered several of Ray’s attempted combinations. Ray continued with a steady diet of inside leg kicks in the second round, mixing in a few head kicks and combinations behind them. Ayari started the third round much more aggressively, but Ray kept the leg kicks coming, combining a few good punches as well. Ayari connected on a few heavy punches, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome Ray.



