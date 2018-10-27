Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Moncton: Live results

By Zac Pacleb October 27, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
MONCTON, NB - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Opponents Volkan Oezdemir of Switzerland and Anthony Smith face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at Delta Hotels by Marriott Beausejour on October 26, 2018 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Who were the winners at Fight Night Moncton? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Avenir Centre, Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FS1 main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Volkan Oezdemir vs Anthony Smith
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Co-main: Michael Johnson vs Artem Lobov
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Misha Cirkunov vs Patrick Cummins
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Andre Soukhamthath vs Jonathan Martinez
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1


Gian Villante vs Ed Herman
Fight coming up later tonight on FS


Alex Garcia vs Court McGee
Fight coming up later tonight on FS1

 

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FS2 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


Nordine Taleb vs Sean Strickland
Fight coming up later tonight on FS2


Thibault Gouti vs Nasrat Haqparast
Fight coming up later tonight on FS2

 
Calvin Kattar def Chris Fishgold via TKO, Round 1, 4:11
Fishgold came out with immediate pressure and eventually shot for a takedown. Fishgold kept the pressure up, landing a few heavy punches on Kattar. Kattar mitigated the pressure with a stiff and quick jab, doing some damage of his own. Kattar eventually dropped Fishgold with a straight right, continuing some ground-and-pound, before the ref stopped the fight.

 
Talita Bernardo def Sarah Moras via unanimous decision, (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Moras flashed her hands early in the first round, but Bernardo had success with some low kicks. Bernardo threw a heavy kick and followed with a flurry. She landed a takedown, but Moras did some damage from the bottom. In the second round, Moras continued to walk forward, but Bernardo landed several solid counter-strikes. Bernardo landed another takedown, and she ended the round in top position. Moras starts the third round and successfully shot for the double-leg takedown, but Bernardo reversed a few moments later. Bernardo spent several minutes in control, but when they returned to the feet, Moras quickly rushed in and swung for the fences. She got a few good ground-and-pound shots in as well as a flurry to end the fight, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Bernardo’s well-rounded performance.

 

Fight Night Moncton: Volkan vs Smith FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don’t have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here

 
Don Madge def Te Edwards via KO, Round 2, 0:14.
Both fighters came out and trade punches immediately, and Madge dropped Edwards with a left cross. Edwards recovered quickly, getting into top position on the ground, displaying some impressive wrestling. Madge locked in an arm triangle, but somehow, Edwards slipped out and regained top position. Fourteen seconds into the second round, Madge hit Edwards flush with a right head kick, and ends the fight.

 
Arjan Bhullar def Marcelo Golm via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)
Bhullar started the first round more aggressively, but Golm connected on a straight right that seemed to do some damage. Bhullar closed the distance for a few strong punches on the inside throughout the round and was the more active fighter overall. Bhullar continued the forward pressure in the second round, but Golm countered nicely and took control against the cage and both fighters had their time controlling the clinch. Golm’s foot appeared to be damaged, and Bhullar kept his forward pressure going in the third round, eventually getting a take down. Bhullar spent the rest of the final round doing some ground-and-pound damage.

 
Stevie Ray def Jessin Ayari via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
In the first round, Ray had early success with a few leg kicks and used them to move in on Ayari, but Ayari countered with a good uppercut in the middle of the round. Ayari controlled the Octagon for the round and countered several of Ray’s attempted combinations. Ray continued with a steady diet of inside leg kicks in the second round, mixing in a few head kicks and combinations behind them. Ayari started the third round much more aggressively, but Ray kept the leg kicks coming, combining a few good punches as well. Ayari connected on a few heavy punches, but in the end, it wasn’t enough to overcome Ray.

 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Daniel Cormier became a two-division champion after defeating heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. Next he defends that heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 on November 3, live on Pay-Per-View.
Daniel Cormier became a two-division champion after defeating heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July. Next he defends that heavyweight belt against Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC 230 on November 3, live on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 26, 2018
Derrick Lewis capped off a six-fight win streak with a Fight of the Night performance in the main event of Fight Night Halifax last year against Travis Browne. Lewis faces heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230 on Nov. 3.
Derrick Lewis capped off a six-fight win streak with a Fight of the Night performance in the main event of Fight Night Halifax last year against Travis Browne. Lewis faces heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 230 on Nov. 3.
Oct 26, 2018
Watch all the action from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in.
Watch all the action from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in.
Oct 26, 2018
Watch the face-offs from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in, featuring Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith.
Watch the face-offs from Friday's official Fight Night Moncton weigh-in, featuring Volkan Oezdemir and Anthony Smith.
Oct 26, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018