Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Minute: 2018 kicking things off with can't-miss fights

December 13, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
 
 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, December 16
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Winnipeg, Canada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
With UFC 217 winding down, UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles is here to preview some of the top fights slated for the beginning of 2018.
With UFC 217 winding down, UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles is here to preview some of the top fights slated for the beginning of 2018.
Dec 13, 2017
Take a deep dive into the UFC 219 main and co-main events, featuring UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm, plus Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza.
Take a deep dive into the UFC 219 main and co-main events, featuring UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm, plus Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza.
Dec 13, 2017
Don't miss Rafael Dos Anjos square off against Robbie Lawler in the main event of Fight Night Winnipeg on Saturday, December 16 live on FOX.
Don't miss Rafael Dos Anjos square off against Robbie Lawler in the main event of Fight Night Winnipeg on Saturday, December 16 live on FOX.
Dec 12, 2017
Former UFC champions Robbie Lawler (welterweight) and Rafael Dos Anjos (lightweight) meet in a five-round main event Saturday night in Winnipeg live and free on FOX. Both contenders have championships dreams and a win here brings them one step closer.
Former UFC champions Robbie Lawler (welterweight) and Rafael Dos Anjos (lightweight) meet in a five-round main event Saturday night in Winnipeg live and free on FOX. Both contenders have championships dreams and a win here brings them one step closer.
Dec 12, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
Nov 5, 2017