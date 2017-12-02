UFC Minute: 2018 kicking things off with can't-miss fights

With UFC 217 winding down, UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles is here to preview some of the top fights slated for the beginning of 2018.
Dec 13, 2017
Take a deep dive into the UFC 219 main and co-main events, featuring UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm, plus Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Edson Barboza.
Dec 13, 2017
Don't miss Rafael Dos Anjos square off against Robbie Lawler in the main event of Fight Night Winnipeg on Saturday, December 16 live on FOX.
Dec 12, 2017
Former UFC champions Robbie Lawler (welterweight) and Rafael Dos Anjos (lightweight) meet in a five-round main event Saturday night in Winnipeg live and free on FOX. Both contenders have championships dreams and a win here brings them one step closer.
Dec 12, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
