UFC London: Looking back at 10 years of MMA in the English capital

From Express.co.uk January 23, 2018
UFC will return to London on Saturday, March 17 as The O2 prepares to deliver another night of memorable MMA action to a packed and passionate UK crowd.

The event will mark the 10th time that the famous UFC Octagon® has touched down in the English capital.

Here, with just 10 days to go until tickets to the hotly anticipated event go on sale, we take a look back at the previous nine events held in London, and consider what could be in store for fans in attendance on March 17.

Read the full article here.

Saturday, January 27
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Charlotte, North Carolina
For this edition of Knockout of the Week, we go back to June 2017 and Derek Brunson's brutal KO of Dan Kelly. Brunson will attempt to do it again this Saturday in Charlotte when he faces Jacare Souza, live and free on FOX.
Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza earned a Performance of the Night bonus with this finish of Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 last February. Souza is set to face Derek Brunson in the main event of Fight Night Charlotte on Saturday, January 27 live on FOX.
Jan 23, 2018
Take a slow-motion trip through the historic UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou event from Boston that saw two thrilling, successful title defenses. Order the full replay now at www.ufc.tv
Jan 22, 2018
Experience an in-depth and personal account of the complex lives and relentless training camps for six of the UFC’s most stunning finishers in UFC Road to the Octagon: Jacare vs Brunson 2.
Jan 22, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018