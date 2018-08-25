Krause, Sandhagen light up Lincoln with electric finishes

Saturday night in Nebraska, Gall immediately got in on a takedown and floated around to George Sullivan’s back, locking up a body triangle and softening up “The Silencer” with short punches. When the 37-year-old veteran tried to return fire, Gall laced his forearm under Sullivan’s neck and secured the finish at the 1:09 mark.The 26-year-old Gall moves to 5-1 with five rear-naked choke finishes with the victory, while Sullivan slips to 17-7 (1 NC) overall with his third consecutive setback.Over the first four minutes of Saturday’s UFC FIGHT PASS featured prelim, Joanne Calderwood was on the defensive, looking to neutralize the offensive attack and guard passing of Kalindra Faria, who took the fight to the canvas almost instantly.But late in the round, the Scottish striker isolated Faria’s right wrist and threw up a triangle choke, quickly locking it up tight. As the Brazilian looked to defend, Calderwood added an armbar into the mix and extended Faria’s left arm as the clacker sounded, signaling the final 10 seconds of the round.With the clock ticking down, Faria was forced to work for an escape and in doing so, she gave Calderwood the opportunity to extend the armbar even further and was forced to tap, giving the returning former Ultimate Fighter contestant the first submission win of her career.The returning Calderwood snapped a two-fight losing streak with her win on Saturday, moving to 12-3 overall while collecting her second win in the UFC flyweight division, while Faria has now lost three-in-a-row inside the Octagon and falls to 18-8-1 overall.Fighting in his home state of Nebraska for the first time in five years, Drew Dober made sure his homecoming was a successful one. From the outset, the Omaha native was the aggressor, and while he switched approaches mid-fight, the result was the same – complete domination for the popular hometown welterweight.After spending the first half of the contest outworking Tuck in the striking exchanges, Dober changed things up and took the fight to the ground midway through the second and again to start the third. While Tuck tried to secure chokes on both entries, Dober popped his head free easily and stayed busy while on top, turning up the output and advancing positions down the stretch in the third en route to a clean sweep of the scorecards.Following earning just a single victory in his first five Octagon appearances, Dober has now won three straight and five of his last six to stand at 6-4 (1 NC) overall in the UFC.Rani Yahya is on some kind of roll right now.Saturday night, the Brazilian veteran carried a two-fight winning streak into the Octagon against Luke Sanders and just 91 seconds after the bout began, Yahya had collected a third-straight submission finish.The grappling ace shot for a takedown right out of the gate and even looked to pull guard, but Sanders was having none of it. Back in the center of the cage, the Brazilian connected with a kick to the body that stung Sanders, forcing the American back into the cage. Yahya again dove in for the legs and pulled guard, attacking with a heel hook.Sanders initially defended, but as he looked to sprint away, Yahya stayed sticky and switched legs, attacking the same move on the opposite side, trapping Sanders’ heel and forcing “Cool Hand” to verbally submit.With the victory, Yahya moves to 7-1 in his last 8 fights and 26-9 (1 NC) overall, while Sanders falls to 2-3 in the Octagon and 12-3 overall.