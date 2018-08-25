Johnson, Casey & Barberena score important wins in Lincoln

MICHAEL JOHNSON vs. ANDRE FILI



Fighters heading in opposite directions collided in the pen



The two spent the entire first round trading shots and smiles on the feet, Johnson landing the more telling blows, but Fili countering with greater volume. In the second, the Team Alpha Male product turned a well-timed takedown into an extended run of back control, threatening with a rear-naked choke. While Johnson was eventually able to free himself and finish the round in top position, Fili was close to getting the finish and clearly got the better of things in the middle stanza.



In the third, Fili once again did a great job of timing his lone takedown attempt, briefly putting Johnson on the ground and threatening to take his back, though he didn’t get there. When they were standing, it was the same as it had been throughout the contest, with Johnson connecting on the heavier blows and Fili throwing more.



The fight went to the scorecards and the final tallies were quite different, with one judge scoring the bout 30-27 for Fili and the other two seeing things 29-28 for Johnson, awarding “The Menace” his first victory in the featherweight division.



CORTNEY CASEY vs. ANGELA HILL



The strawweights brought the smoke on Saturday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.



For 15 minutes, Cortney Casey and Angela Hill traded punches and kicks, with a couple takedowns and one armbar attempt mixed in for good measure, neither woman interested in conceding ground or letting off the gas. Every time one would land, the other would counter and each exchange featured two, three or four shots going each way.



While Hill was often the one pressing forward, Casey did a good job to fire back and neutralize her aggression, forcing Hill to showcase her improving takedown defense sporadically through the first two rounds. In the third, they opted to just stand and trade, firing an assortment of strikes in close and in space right to the final horn.



JAKE ELLENBERGER vs. BRYAN BARBERENA



Bryan Barberena spoiled Jake Ellenberger’s Nebraska homecoming, handing “The Juggernaut” his fourth straight stoppage loss on Saturday night.



The fight began with the welterweights feeling each other out in the center of the cage, but when they started trading, Barberena clipped Ellenberger and sent him to the canvas. While he got back to his feet, his legs were never quite back underneath him. After a clubbing right hand to the temple, Ellenberger was down for good. Barberena followed up with punches on the ground and the referee stepped in to stop the fight.



46 pro fights. 21 inside the Octagon.



JOHN MORAGA vs. DEIVESON FIGUEIREDO



Deiveson Figueiredo is officially a contender in the flyweight division. Taking a sizable step up in competition to face former title challenger John Moraga, the unbeaten Brazilian showed he’s a serious threat by collecting his fourth straight UFC victory and second consecutive stoppage.



The two went toe-to-toe in the first, trading punches and getting into a solid grappling exchange on the ground, with Figueiredo getting the better of things, scoring with strikes from top position and taking Moraga’s back in the closing seconds of the round.



Now owning the longest winning streak in the flyweight division and sporting a perfect 15-0 record overall, Figueiredo should find himself in the Top 10 once the rankings update next week.



ERYK ANDERS vs. TIM WILLIAMS



Eryk Anders entered as the biggest favorite on Saturday’s fight card, but early in the contest, it was Tim Williams who was having all the success.



