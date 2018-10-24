Home
UFC Joins The Fight To End Opioid Abuse

October 24, 2018
UFC to Launch Public Service Campaign to Raise Awareness of the Dangers of Opioid Addiction as President Trump Signs

SUPPORT For Patients And Communities Act into Law

Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. – UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced it will create a public service campaign to bring attention to the devastating effects of opioid addiction and help end the opioid crisis that has impacted millions of Americans.

UFC made the announcement today at a ceremony at the White House, in which President Donald J. Trump signed into law H.R. 6, also known as the SUPPORT For Patients And Communities Act. The legislation is intended to help opioid treatment and recovery initiatives, improve prevention of opioid abuse, and bolster efforts to fight deadly illicit synthetic drugs. UFC joined federal lawmakers and representatives of other major U.S. companies at the White House ceremony, where they pledged their commitment to combat the opioid crisis, which has left a mark on nearly every American family.

“Opioid addiction does not discriminate,” said UFC President Dana White. “Millions of Americans are impacted by this tragic crisis. UFC is committed to helping President Trump in the fight to end opioid abuse.”

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), more than 11 million people abused prescription opioids in 2016, with opioid overdoses accounting for more than 42,000 deaths, or approximately 115 people a day. The CDC further estimates the total economic burden of prescription opioid misuse in the U.S. is $78.5 billion a year, including the costs of health care, lost productivity, addiction treatment, and criminal justice involvement.

UFC’s public service campaign is expected to roll out before the end of the year and will utilize UFC athletes, the company’s massive social media reach (75 million followers), and its popular live events to spread the message of prevention, treatment, and recovery relating to opioid addiction.

 

