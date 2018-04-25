UFC INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK™ HEADLINED BY UFC® 226: MIOCIC vs. CORMIER

Las Vegas – UFC® today announced that the 7th annual UFC International Fight Week™ will take place in Las Vegas from Tuesday, July 3 through Sunday, July 8, headlined by the highly anticipated UFC® 226: MIOCIC vs. CORMIER, presented by Modelo, as well as THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER®: UNDEFEATED FINALE, the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and a two-day, interactive UFC Fan Experience®.
The exciting program of events begins on Thursday, July 5 with the prestigious 2018 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort. On Friday, July 6, UFC’s landmark series, The Ultimate Fighter®, will conclude its 27th season by crowning a winner during its live finale, also at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort.
The action culminates on Saturday, July 7 at T-Mobile Arena, with UFC® 226: MIOCIC vs. CORMIER, presented by Modelo, live on Pay-Per-View, featuring a heavyweight championship Superfight, as well as a thrilling featherweight championship bout. UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic goes for his fourth consecutive title defense against UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, while UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway takes on top-ranked UFC featherweight contender Brian Ortega.
Tickets for UFC® 226: MIOCIC vs. CORMIER, presented by Modelo and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER®: UNDEFEATED FINALE go on sale this Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. PT, respectively. Information regarding access to the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be announced at a later date.
This year’s celebration is also highlighted by an easily-accessible and fully interactive two-day UFC Fan Experience on Friday, July 6 and Saturday, July 7 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
UFC will continue its tradition of providing fans with unprecedented access to UFC champions, top-ranked contenders, UFC Hall of Famers, celebrities, legendary fighters and Octagon Girls® during meet and greet and autograph sessions, or participating in brand activations hosted by UFC partners, including BODYARMOR, EA Sports, Harley-Davidson®, Hospital for Special Surgery, MetroPCS, Modelo, Monster Energy, Reebok, Toyo Tires®, Motel 6 and Grunt Style.
Fans from around the world who converge on Las Vegas for UFC International Fight Week will also be able to enjoy open workouts, weigh-ins, press conferences and live entertainment from Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information, please visit UFC.com.
