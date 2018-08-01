UFC Gym set to open 4th Hawaiian location with largest & most innovative facility in Kailua

HONOLULU – UFC GYM®, the rapidly expanding fitness franchise that creates training programs for all levels inspired by the training regimens of world-class UFC® athletes, today announced the opening of its fourth location on the island of Oahu in Hawaii. In partnership with UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn, this location in Kailua will provide members with a brand new, 20,000 square foot, full-service premium training facility that will include high quality equipment and amenities, including a Kids Club.



“We’ve experienced an amazing response from our membership community following the opening of our first three gyms and we couldn’t be more excited to open this new location in Kailua,” UFC President Adam Sedlack said. “Kailua has long been a priority location for our continued expansion throughout the Hawaiian Islands, and one of our key initiatives is to continuously provide our Train Different® philosophy throughout this incredible community.”



Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 150 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, India, Ireland, Mexico, Oman, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.



“I was born in Kailua Town and am proud to bring UFC GYM back to my hometown,” UFC Hall of Famer and UFC GYM franchisee B.J. Penn said. “I’m really excited to connect with our Kailua community and allow families to train together, just as my family did growing up.”



Located in the Lau Hala Shops (573 Kailua Road), this new franchise will be the largest and most innovative fitness facility in Kailua. Featuring a large group fitness studio, boxing and kickboxing conditioning area, MMA and youth fitness classes, state-of-the-art equipment, full amenity locker rooms, a Kids Club and more, this location will have something for everyone. UFC GYM is also currently offering ‘Founding Member’ special rates for the first 500 prospective members who enroll. New members that enroll will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Las Vegas, Nevada, home of UFC.



“For many local residents in Kailua, staying fit is part of their lifestyle,” said Lance Parker, Chief Real Estate Officer for Alexander & Baldwin, which owns Lau Hala Shops. “UFC GYM’s top-notch equipment, training programs, and services will help meet that need, so we expect they will fit in well with the community.”



UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC athletes, providing members access to a variety of energized group classes, world-class private coaching and an engaging, family friendly community of fitness enthusiasts who love to train different.



For more information about UFC GYM – Kailua and for employment opportunities, visit the Enrollment Center, located at 573 Kailua Road, next to Starbucks. The enrollment center is open from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Prospective members can also call (808) 800-2958 or visit UFCGYM.com/Kailua.



In addition to corporate-owned Signature clubs, UFC GYM offers locally owned and operated UFC GYM franchises domestically and internationally. For franchise information, contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com and visit UFCGYMFranchise.com.