UFC Gym Expands International Footprint with New Franchise Locations Opening in Japan in 2019

TOKYO – UFC GYM®, the rapidly expanding fitness franchise that creates training programs for all levels inspired by the training regimens of UFC® athletes, today announced that it will be expanding its international footprint by opening 20 franchise locations in Japan beginning in 2019.
“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Japan to the UFC GYM family,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “The overall passion for sports, entertainment and fitness is strong in Japan, and we believe this market will be a perfect fit for our TRAIN DIFFERENT® philosophy.”
Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 150 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, India, Ireland, Mexico, Oman, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.
UFC GYM members benefit from a full-range of functional fitness classes, along with group, private and youth MMA training, as well as group fitness, in addition to personal and group dynamic performance-based training. UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC athletes, providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life.
In addition to corporate-owned Signature clubs, UFC GYM offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, contact franchiseinfo@ufcgym.com and visit UFCGYMFranchise.com. For more information about UFC GYM, Japan please visit UFCGYM.jp.
