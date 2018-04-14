Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Poirier finishes Gaethje in another Fight of the Night performance

By Thomas Gerbasi April 14, 2018
UFC.com
Article
Comments (
)
POIRIER vs GAETHJE

There were high expectations for the UFC Glendale main event between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, and the two lightweight contenders lived up to all of them on Saturday night, delivering a memorable and thrilling battle that ended with a fourth-round stoppage victory for Poirier at Gila River Arena

It was no surprise that the fists and feet began flying as soon as referee Herb Dean waved the combatants together. Gaethje focused on Poirier’s legs, while Poirier went upstairs, cutting Gaethje over the left eye. The pace was brutally fast, and as the round progressed, Poirier started digging to the body, which opened up head shots, allowing him to take the round. But the leg kicks of Gaethje had started taking their toll.


After a continuation of the hectic first round pace, there was a momentary break in the action early in round two when Poirier got poked in the eye, but there was no let-up once the two got back to business. And while Poirier landed several hard combinations, Gaethje walked through the punches and continued to batter the Louisiana native’s right leg. Late in the round, Poirier saw a couple takedown attempts come up empty, and it was Gaethje missing, but thrilling the crowd, with a flip at his foe.

Arizona’s Gaethje was clearly the fresher of the two entering round three, and he continued to stalk Poirier, who was cut over the eye and clearly bothered by it. With a little over three minutes left, Gaethje stunned Poirier with a punch upstairs, and as the fight went to the fence, Gaethje went on the attack. Poirier was able to buy some time, though, and he made it back to the center of the Octagon, where he was able to score with more hard shots. A pivotal moment came in the final minute of the round, though, when another eye poke from Gaethje cost him a point from referee Herb Dean.

Seconds into round four, a left hand from Poirier drilled Gaethje and hurt him, and “The Diamond” emptied his tank trying to finish. Gaethje did everything in his power to stay in the fight, but it was not to be, as Poirier’s barrage of punches brought in Dean to stop the bout at :33 of the fourth round.

The No. 5-ranked Poirier ups his record to 23-5 with the win. The No. 6-ranked Gaethje falls to 18-2.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, April 21
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Atlantic City, N.J.
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Dustin Poirier in the Octagon after her victory over Cortney Casey at Fight Night Gelndale.
Watch Dustin Poirier in the Octagon after her victory over Cortney Casey at Fight Night Gelndale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Israel Adesanya in the Octagon after his victory over Marvin Vettori at Fight Night Glendale.
Watch Israel Adesanya in the Octagon after his victory over Marvin Vettori at Fight Night Glendale.
Apr 14, 2018
Watch Michelle Waterson in the Octagon after her victory over Cortney Casey at Fight Night Gelndale.
Watch Michelle Waterson in the Octagon after her victory over Cortney Casey at Fight Night Gelndale.
Apr 14, 2018
The main event starts of Fight Night Glendale, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, step on the scales and square off one last time before their April 14 showdown on FOX.
The main event starts of Fight Night Glendale, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, step on the scales and square off one last time before their April 14 showdown on FOX.
Apr 13, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018