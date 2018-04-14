Adesanya, Waterson, Oliveira victorious on main card

Waterson’s movement kept Casey at bay early in round one, but eventually, Casey began landing some hard shots that got Waterson’s attention. With 90 seconds remaining in the opening frame, Waterson was able to take Casey down, and while the Arizonan worked well off her back, nearly locking in an armbar, Waterson got free and ended the round with some hard ground strikes.Phoenix’ Casey had a good start to round two, as she cut off the ring on Waterson and landed several solid shots. Waterson again responded by a takedown, and Casey got closer with the armbar the second time around. Waterson escaped once more, and then again on a third attempt, and as the fighters rose, Waterson landed a kick to the body that knocked “Cast Iron” off balance just before the horn.The strawweights continued to get after it in the final frame, with Albuquerque’s Waterson getting the fight to the mat but Casey always responding with submission attempts. In the closing seconds, Casey went all-in in search of the finish, but Waterson was able to hold out until the fight ended.With the win, the No. 7-ranked Waterson ups her record to 15-6. The No. 10-ranked Casey falls to 7-6.