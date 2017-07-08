Home
UFC Glasgow preview: Stevie Ray eager to make his home crowd proud in fight with Paul Felder

July 10, 2017
By James Edwards, The Independent

“The hardcore fans will know about Paul Felder, what he’s done and what he’s capable of. He’s right up there and everyone knows it’s going to be an exciting fight. I think when the fight was first being discussed that people wanted it to happen. It’s a fight that makes sense both for us and the fans.”

The announcement of the fight was met with great excitement from the UFC fanbase. Both Ray and Felder are known for putting on exciting fights and Ray thinks the fans will be in for a treat on July 16.

Read the full article here.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017
In a special recap-style UFC Minute, host Lisa Foiles runs down the two main event wins from over the weekend and checks in with Cody Garbrandt from T-Mobile Arena and UFC.com's Matt Parrino.
Jul 9, 2017
Hear from Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Alistair Overeem, Anthony Pettis and UFC president Dana White in the UFC 213 post fight press conference highlights after the event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 9, 2017
UFC President Dana White talks with Megan Olivi to recap UFC 213.
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 8, 2017
Jul 10, 2017