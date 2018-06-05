Home
UFC GYM® Announces Three New Gym Openings in the Greater Chicago Area

June 05, 2018
Article
CHICAGO – UFC GYM®, the rapidly expanding fitness franchise that creates training programs for all levels inspired by the training regimens of UFC® athletes, today announced the expansion of its footprint with three new gym locations in the Greater Chicago area. The new franchises, located in Naperville, Downers Grove and Yorktown Center, build on UFC GYM’s already strong presence in the metro area, bringing its total number of facilities in the market to nine.

“As we continue to grow UFC GYM throughout the country and around the world, Chicago has remained a strong market for us,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “These new gyms help us meet growing demand and reach new members of all ages in the greater Chicago area with our Train Different® approach to fitness. We couldn’t ask for better partners or better locations.”  

UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the world-class training of internationally-acclaimed UFC athletes. Providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life, UFC GYM offers best-in-class coaches and classes. The full-concept gyms combine a range of weights, machines and functional fitness classes, along with group, private and youth MMA training, in addition to personal and group dynamic performance-based training.

Two of the three new locations recently opened their doors with upcoming grand opening celebrations, with the third location currently scheduled to open towards the end of 2018. New membership specials are being offered through pre-sales and at upcoming Grand Opening events.

UFC GYM Naperville is a partnership with UFC featherweight Ricardo Lamas, a Chicago-area native who will face UFC featherweight Mirsad Bektic at UFC 225®: WHITTAKER vs. ROMERO 2 on Saturday, June 9 at the United Center. The 12,000-square-foot gym will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 16. UFC GYM Naperville is currently open.

UFC GYM Downers Grove is a 30,000-square-foot gym, located at 1320 75th Street, Downers Grove, IL. UFC GYM Downers Grove is currently open.

UFC GYM Yorktown Located in the Yorktown Center, this massive 40,000-square-foot gym is expected to open in in late 2018 or early 2019. For more information, contact the Gym’s sister location, UFC GYM Lombard.

Other UFC GYM facilities in the Chicago area include:

UFC GYM Lombard, 1300 South Main Street, Lombard, IL
UFC GYM Oaklawn, 10137 South Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
UFC GYM Orland Park, 9050 West 159th Street, Orland Park, IL
UFC GYM River North, 644 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL
UFC GYM South Loop, 1331 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL
UFC GYM Wrigleyville, 3214-33 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL

In addition to the corporate-owned signature clubs, UFC GYM also offers the unique opportunity to own and operate a UFC GYM franchise domestically and internationally. For franchise information, visit UFCGYMFRANCHISE.COM. For more information about UFC GYM, please visit UFCGYM.COM.

John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the middle interim title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 225 between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jun 5, 2018
Rafael Dos Anjos does media leading up to his interim title shot. Colby Covington continues his training at American Top Team, where he declares himself “King of Brazil”. Robert Whittaker gets his bearings with secret stretches in Chicago.
Jun 4, 2018
Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and #1 contender Yoel Romero are set to run back one of the best fights of 2017 where Whittaker won 48-47 on all three judges scorecards. Don't miss UFC 225 on June 9, live on Pay-Per-View.
Jun 4, 2018
We catch up with strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha ahead of her prelim bout with Carla Esparza at Chicago's UFC 225 on Saturday June 9, 2018.
Jun 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018