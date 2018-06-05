UFC GYM® Announces Three New Gym Openings in the Greater Chicago Area

CHICAGO – UFC GYM®, the rapidly expanding fitness franchise that creates training programs for all levels inspired by the training regimens of UFC® athletes, today announced the expansion of its footprint with three new gym locations in the Greater Chicago area. The new franchises, located in Naperville, Downers Grove and Yorktown Center, build on UFC GYM’s already strong presence in the metro area, bringing its total number of facilities in the market to nine.



“As we continue to grow UFC GYM throughout the country and around the world, Chicago has remained a strong market for us,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “These new gyms help us meet growing demand and reach new members of all ages in the greater Chicago area with our Train Different® approach to fitness. We couldn’t ask for better partners or better locations.”



UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the world-class training of internationally-acclaimed UFC athletes. Providing members with everything they need for the entire family to move, get fit and live a healthy life, UFC GYM offers best-in-class coaches and classes. The full-concept gyms combine a range of weights, machines and functional fitness classes, along with group, private and youth MMA training, in addition to personal and group dynamic performance-based training.



Two of the three new locations recently opened their doors with upcoming grand opening celebrations, with the third location currently scheduled to open towards the end of 2018. New membership specials are being offered through pre-sales and at upcoming Grand Opening events.



UFC GYM Naperville is a partnership with UFC featherweight Ricardo Lamas, a Chicago-area native who will face UFC featherweight Mirsad Bektic at UFC 225®: WHITTAKER vs. ROMERO 2 on Saturday, June 9 at the United Center. The 12,000-square-foot gym will host its grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 16. UFC GYM Naperville is currently open.



UFC GYM Downers Grove is a 30,000-square-foot gym, located at 1320 75th Street, Downers Grove, IL. UFC GYM Downers Grove is currently open.



UFC GYM Yorktown Located in the Yorktown Center, this massive 40,000-square-foot gym is expected to open in in late 2018 or early 2019. For more information, contact the Gym’s sister location, UFC GYM Lombard.



Other UFC GYM facilities in the Chicago area include:



UFC GYM Lombard, 1300 South Main Street, Lombard, IL

UFC GYM Oaklawn, 10137 South Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL

UFC GYM Orland Park, 9050 West 159th Street, Orland Park, IL

UFC GYM River North, 644 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL

UFC GYM South Loop, 1331 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

UFC GYM Wrigleyville, 3214-33 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL



