UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Ortega Fantasy Rewind

Brian Ortega officially announced his arrival as a title contender on Saturday night with a second-round submission finish of Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Fresno.
Ortega was already considered a top prospect at 145 pounds, but Swanson was undoubtedly his toughest test to date and “T-City” passed with flying colors.
After nearly wrapping up an anaconda choke at the end of the first round, Ortega was quick to look for another opening to apply his world-class grappling and he found a home for his guillotine choke during a scramble with Swanson against the cage. Ortega not only latched on to the neck, but quickly pulled guard as he locked up the choke until Swanson had no choice but to tap out.
According to the picks by fantasy players, Ortega was a solid underdog heading into the main event, with just 35 percent selecting him to win. The real bonus came from the players who did pick Ortega, because another 68 percent predicted he would win by submission. Ortega also earned another 120 points thanks to his fight with Swanson being a close matchup going into the event.
There was no bigger upset on the entire card than Gabriel Benitez picking up a unanimous decision win over highly touted featherweight prospect Jason Knight in the co-main event. Benitez was selected by just 14 percent of fantasy players, and those who picked him also earned an extra 120 points because it was a tight matchup on paper.
Marlon Moraes not only got a win on Saturday but he may have managed one of the best knockouts of the year as he flattened Aljamain Sterling with a highlight reel knee strike in the first round. Based on the picks from fantasy players, Moraes' win was actually an upset as well, with 41 percent picking the Brazilian to get the job done in this key bantamweight matchup.
Scott Holtzman put on a dominant performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Darrell Horcher in lightweight action. Holtzman was a slight favorite, with 57 percent of fantasy players picking him to win, while also earning an extra 120 points because it was such a tight matchup.
RELATED: Marlon Moraes Octagon Interview | Ortega's Big Win | More Main Card Results
Former University of Alabama football player Eryk Anders remained undefeated in his mixed martial arts career with a unanimous decision win over Markus Perez. Anders was actually the biggest favorite on the entire card, with an overwhelming 90 percent of fantasy players picking him to win as he continues to rise up the middleweight ranks in the UFC.
After being discovered on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Benito Lopez lived up to his reputation as a non-stop action fighter as he picked up a decision win over Albert Morales in a back-and-forth war on Saturday night. Lopez was picked by just 21 percent of fantasy players but he came through with the win as he officially kicks off his UFC career in style.
On the preliminary card, Alexis Davis kicked off her new career at 125 pounds with a hard fought win over fellow former title contender Liz Carmouche in a rematch of their first fight in 2013. Davis was picked by just 25 percent of fantasy players, so she ended up as the upset selection while also earning 120 bonus points because this was such a tight matchup on paper.
Andre Soukhamthath kept the upsets going on the prelims as he pulled off a stunning TKO finish over Luke Sanders after accepting the fight on short notice. Soukhamthath was selected by just 25 percent of fantasy players as he gets the job done while also picking up his first win inside the Octagon.
Alex Perez was dazzling in his UFC debut as he took out Carls John de Tomas with a second round anaconda choke. Perez may have been stepping into the Octagon for the first time, but he was a heavy favorite according to fantasy players, with 77 percent picking him to win. Because it was his debut, he also earned an extra 40 points for the players who picked him.
Frankie Saenz slipped by newcomer Merab Dvalishvili by split decision in a bantamweight bout. It was a razor close fight despite Saenz being the lopsided favorite with 73 percent of fantasy players picking him to win.
Alejandro Perez picked up a huge win for his resume as he defeated Iuri Alcantara in the featured bout on the early prelims after just 20 percent of fantasy players picked him going into the night. It was almost the exact opposite for Davi Ramos, who submitted Chris Gruetzemacher by third round submission after 79 percent of fantasy players selected him. Ramos also earned an extra 120 points because it was a close matchup going into the event.
In the kickoff bout of the night, Trevin Giles was very impressive with a third-round TKO against Antonio Braga Neto with 72 percent of fantasy players picking him to win.
At the end of the night, seven underdogs came away victorious based on the picks made by fantasy players, with six favorites getting the job done at UFC Fight Night in Fresno on Saturday night.
Ortega was already considered a top prospect at 145 pounds, but Swanson was undoubtedly his toughest test to date and “T-City” passed with flying colors.
After nearly wrapping up an anaconda choke at the end of the first round, Ortega was quick to look for another opening to apply his world-class grappling and he found a home for his guillotine choke during a scramble with Swanson against the cage. Ortega not only latched on to the neck, but quickly pulled guard as he locked up the choke until Swanson had no choice but to tap out.
According to the picks by fantasy players, Ortega was a solid underdog heading into the main event, with just 35 percent selecting him to win. The real bonus came from the players who did pick Ortega, because another 68 percent predicted he would win by submission. Ortega also earned another 120 points thanks to his fight with Swanson being a close matchup going into the event.
There was no bigger upset on the entire card than Gabriel Benitez picking up a unanimous decision win over highly touted featherweight prospect Jason Knight in the co-main event. Benitez was selected by just 14 percent of fantasy players, and those who picked him also earned an extra 120 points because it was a tight matchup on paper.
Marlon Moraes not only got a win on Saturday but he may have managed one of the best knockouts of the year as he flattened Aljamain Sterling with a highlight reel knee strike in the first round. Based on the picks from fantasy players, Moraes' win was actually an upset as well, with 41 percent picking the Brazilian to get the job done in this key bantamweight matchup.
Scott Holtzman put on a dominant performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Darrell Horcher in lightweight action. Holtzman was a slight favorite, with 57 percent of fantasy players picking him to win, while also earning an extra 120 points because it was such a tight matchup.
RELATED: Marlon Moraes Octagon Interview | Ortega's Big Win | More Main Card Results
Former University of Alabama football player Eryk Anders remained undefeated in his mixed martial arts career with a unanimous decision win over Markus Perez. Anders was actually the biggest favorite on the entire card, with an overwhelming 90 percent of fantasy players picking him to win as he continues to rise up the middleweight ranks in the UFC.
After being discovered on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, Benito Lopez lived up to his reputation as a non-stop action fighter as he picked up a decision win over Albert Morales in a back-and-forth war on Saturday night. Lopez was picked by just 21 percent of fantasy players but he came through with the win as he officially kicks off his UFC career in style.
On the preliminary card, Alexis Davis kicked off her new career at 125 pounds with a hard fought win over fellow former title contender Liz Carmouche in a rematch of their first fight in 2013. Davis was picked by just 25 percent of fantasy players, so she ended up as the upset selection while also earning 120 bonus points because this was such a tight matchup on paper.
Andre Soukhamthath kept the upsets going on the prelims as he pulled off a stunning TKO finish over Luke Sanders after accepting the fight on short notice. Soukhamthath was selected by just 25 percent of fantasy players as he gets the job done while also picking up his first win inside the Octagon.
Alex Perez was dazzling in his UFC debut as he took out Carls John de Tomas with a second round anaconda choke. Perez may have been stepping into the Octagon for the first time, but he was a heavy favorite according to fantasy players, with 77 percent picking him to win. Because it was his debut, he also earned an extra 40 points for the players who picked him.
Frankie Saenz slipped by newcomer Merab Dvalishvili by split decision in a bantamweight bout. It was a razor close fight despite Saenz being the lopsided favorite with 73 percent of fantasy players picking him to win.
Alejandro Perez picked up a huge win for his resume as he defeated Iuri Alcantara in the featured bout on the early prelims after just 20 percent of fantasy players picked him going into the night. It was almost the exact opposite for Davi Ramos, who submitted Chris Gruetzemacher by third round submission after 79 percent of fantasy players selected him. Ramos also earned an extra 120 points because it was a close matchup going into the event.
In the kickoff bout of the night, Trevin Giles was very impressive with a third-round TKO against Antonio Braga Neto with 72 percent of fantasy players picking him to win.
At the end of the night, seven underdogs came away victorious based on the picks made by fantasy players, with six favorites getting the job done at UFC Fight Night in Fresno on Saturday night.
Comments