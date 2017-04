UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov Fantasy Rewind

Following weeks of words exchanged in interviews and on social media, Cub Swanson finally met Artem Lobov in the main event in Nashville on Saturday night and the fight lived up to the hype as the two featherweights slugged it out for five rounds.While Swanson stepped into the fight as a decided favorite as the No. 4-ranked fighter in the division, Lobov was not about to back down from the challenge as he tried to seize the moment in the biggest matchup of his young UFC career.Swanson hit Lobov with everything he had in his arsenal during the 25-minute battle, with 209 significant strikes landed. To his credit, Lobov never faded or backed away as he fired back during every exchange until the final horn sounded.Lobov certainly proved he could hang with the best in the world, but Swanson was just too much during the course of the fight as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory, which marked his fourth win in a row.Fantasy players agreed with the odds makers going into the main event, with a whopping 86 percent picking Swanson to win, but the vast majority – 72 percent to be exact - believed he would get the job done by knockout. Swanson came through with the victory as expected, but credit to Lobov for showing off incredible heart and durability to stick around until the end of the fight.