UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov Fantasy Cheat Sheet

Of course, Sanchez is no stranger to standing and striking with his opponents, although he does tend to get a little wild with his combinations once he gets drawn into a brawl. Sanchez isn't as technically proficient with his striking as Iaquinta, but his ability to open up a barrage of punches can often stun and silence even the best knockout artists when they decide to engage in a fire fight with him.When it comes to grappling, Sanchez definitely has a tremendous pedigree in both wrestling and submissions, but he's rarely gone back to those tools in his most recent performances. That probably bodes well for Iaquinta, who would more than likely prefer to keep this on the feet while trying to pick Sanchez apart with his boxing.Ring rust has to be a concern for Iaquinta, who has been on the sidelines for the past two years while also dealing with some injuries that kept him out of action. If Iaquinta has fully recovered while truly getting his timing back to par ahead of his return, he should be able to use precision and power to do more damage to Sanchez over three rounds to earn the win. The only asterisk to that selection is Sanchez coming quick out of the gates and Iaquinta somehow missing a step during his time away from the Octagon. If that happens, it could be a long night for Iaquinta in the end.Prediction: Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision