UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn Fantasy Rewind

Regardless of Lauzon's graciousness, he still walked away victorious, which certainly appeased an overwhelming lot of fantasy players, 87 percent of which picked him to defeat Held on Sunday night. Another 44 percent predicted Lauzon would win by decision, which was ultimately how the fight played out.The only upset on the main card came in the featured welterweight bout, as Ben Saunders returned from a brief hiatus outside the UFC to pick up a win over Court McGee . Only 38 percent of players pegged Saunders to get the win, but the veteran fighter was able to get the job done after three hard fought rounds with McGee. Sergio Pettis put on one of his best performances to date as he handed John Moraga a loss in the first bout on the maincard on Sunday night. Pettis was an overwhelming favorite amongst fantasy players, with 70 percent picking him to win and a whopping 77 percent saying he would walk away with a decision victory.On the preliminary portion of the card, newcomer Drakkar Klose picked up an impressive win over Devin Powell . It was a slight upset according to fantasy players, with 47 percent picking Klose while 53 percent went with Powell.Meanwhile, August Mendes pulled off a similar upset in his fight with Frankie Saenz after 44 percent of players picked him to win.While two underdogs closed out the preliminary card, a pair of heavy favorites certainly did their part earlier in the night. Russian heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik locked up the first ever Ezekiel choke submission to put away Viktor Pesta after 77 percent of players picked him to win, while Tony Martin had to battle through three grueling rounds to get past Alex White after 70 percent of players selected him going into the night.On the early prelims, Nina Ansaroff got her first UFC victory with a very impressive outing against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger . Ansaroff was a heavy favorite, with 75 percent of players picking her to win, and the American Top Team fighter looked better than ever with a third round submission finish.Heavyweight slugger Walt Harris also picked up a highlight reel finish as he got a knockout victory over Chase Sherman . Fantasy players pegged Harris as a solid favorite, with 73 percent picking him to win, along with another 73 percent saying he would get the job done with a knockout.All told, UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn ended with seven favorites getting victories on Sunday night while five upsets occurred according to the final picks made by fantasy players.