Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Branch Fantasy Rewind

By Damon Martin September 17, 2017
Article
Comments (
)

(R-L) <a href='../fighter/Luke-Rockhold'>Luke Rockhold</a> pushes <a href='../fighter/Dave-Branch'>David Branch</a> up against the cage in their middleweight bout during the <a href='../event/UFC-Silva-vs-Irvin'>UFC Fight Night </a>event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)It was a long road back to the Octagon for former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, but he made the most of his return to action after putting away David Branch in the second round in their main event fight in Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

<a href='../fighter/mike-perry'>Mike Perry</a> celebrates after defeating <a href='../fighter/alex-reyes'>Alex Reyes</a> in their welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) Rockhold definitely got everything he could handle early, as Branch came out head hunting and looking for the early knockout. It appeared that Branch may have rattled Rockhold during one furious combination he unleashed in the opening round, but the California native survived and only got stronger as time ticked away on the clock.

In the second round, Rockhold threw Branch to the ground with a body lock before moving into mount, where he began raining down punches from the top in rapid fire succession. Branch had no exit and eventually tapped out from the strikes as Rockhold earned the submission victory in his first fight in more than 15 months.

Rockhold was definitely a heavy favorite in the main event according to fantasy players, with an overwhelming 88 percent picking him to win against Branch. Strangely enough, Rockhold was picked by 63 percent to finish the fight by knockout, but because Branch actually tapped out, the win is recorded as a submission.

In the co-main event, Mike Perry racked up another highlight reel finish as he put away late notice replacement Alex Reyes with a vicious knee strike that flattened the UFC newcomer. Of course, Perry was a lopsided favorite going into the fight after Reyes accepted the matchup on just a few days' notice after Thiago Alves dropped off the card.

Perry was selected by 95 percent of fantasy players, with 84 percent also correctly predicting that he would win by knockout.

(L-R) <a href='../fighter/Anthony-Smith'>Anthony Smith</a> kicks <a href='../fighter/Hector-Lombard'>Hector Lombard</a> of Cuba in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)In one of the bigger upsets of the night, Anthony Smith earned a rousing third-round TKO to put away Hector Lombard in this battle of middleweights. Smith was only picked by 27 percent of fantasy players going into the fight, but he made the most of his opportunity while earning his third straight knockout inside the Octagon.

Gregor Gillespie was another heavy favorite on the card, with 75 percent of fantasy players picking him to win, and he got the job done against Jason Gonzalez, but not before they ended up putting on the Fight of the Night in a wild, back and forth brawl that had the Pittsburgh crowd on its feet.

Kamaru Usman earned his sixth straight victory in the welterweight division as he dished out a devastating knockout to finish Sergio Moraes. Usman was picked by 86 percent of fantasy players, which was a wise selection considering how he performed on Saturday night.

Justin Ledet has to sweat out a close split decision with promotional newcomer Zu Anyanwu in a heavyweight bout that kicked off the main card. Anyanwu was a late replacement who put up a solid fight, but Ledet still got the win after 68 percent of fantasy players picked him in the matchup.

On the preliminary card, Olivier Aubin-Mercier also had to eke out a split decision after 81 percent of fantasy players had predicted him to get a win over tough-as-nails lightweight Tony Martin.

<a href='../fighter/Uriah-Hall'>Uriah Hall</a> of Jamaica celebrates after defeating <a href='../fighter/Krzysztof-Jotko'>Krzysztof Jotko</a> of Poland in their middleweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event inside the PPG Paints Arena on September 16, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC) Meanwhile, Uriah Hall pulled off a thrilling come from behind KO victory against Krzysztof Jotko after nearly being finished in the first round. Hall was picked by 67 percent percent of fantasy players, with the win also earning an extra 120 points because it was such a tight matchup on paper.

Gilbert Burns also came away with a win as he kicked off the card on Saturday night with a knockout win over Jason Saggo, with 82 percent of fantasy players picking him. As it turns out, the only other upset that took place on the card was in the heavyweight division, as Daniel Spitz put away Anthony Hamilton with a stunning 24-second knockout with just 33 percent of fantasy players picking him in the fight.

At the end of the night, the favorites ruled, with eight fighters coming away victorious according to the picks made by fantasy players.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, September 22
10PM/7PM
Saitama, Japan
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Luke Rockhold talks backstage about his return to The Octagon and his victory over David Branch in Pittsburgh.
Luke Rockhold talks backstage about his return to The Octagon and his victory over David Branch in Pittsburgh.
Sep 17, 2017
Luke Rockhold reacts after finishing David Branch in the main event of Fight Night Pittsburgh, and calls out the fighter he wants next.
Luke Rockhold reacts after finishing David Branch in the main event of Fight Night Pittsburgh, and calls out the fighter he wants next.
Sep 16, 2017
Mike Perry speaks from The Octagon following yet another KO victory, this time over Alex Reyes, and names the fighter he'd like to face next.
Mike Perry speaks from The Octagon following yet another KO victory, this time over Alex Reyes, and names the fighter he'd like to face next.
Sep 16, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017