UFC Fight Night Lincoln Live Results

By Gavin Porter August 25, 2018
Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Gaethje vs. Vick? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, August 25th, 2018.

UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Gaethje vs Vick main card

Action starts at 10 pm ET


Main event: Justin Gaethje vs James Vick



Co-main: Michael Johnson vs Andre Fili



Cortney Casey vs Angela Hill



Jake Ellenberger vs Bryan Barberena



John Moraga vs Deiveson Figueiredo



Eryk Anders vs Tim Williams


 

UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Justin Gaethje vs James Vick FS2 prelims

Action starts at 8 pm ET


James Krause vs Warlley Alves



Cory Sandhagen vs Iuri Alcantara



Andrew Sanchez vs Markus Perez



Mickey Gall vs George Sullivan


 

UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Gaethje vs Vick FIGHT PASS prelims

FIGHT PASS customers: Watch the prelims right here! | Don't have FIGHT PASS? Sign up here


Joanne Calderwood vs Kalindra Faria



Drew Dober vs Jon Tuck



Rani Yahya vs Luke Sanders
After spending the majority of the first minute feeling each other out Yahya hit Sanders with a huge body kick followed up with a nice punch that stumbled “Cool hand”. Yahya saw that Sanders was hurt and went in for the take down, eventually pulling guard and attempted multiple submissions. After a brief scramble Yahya was able to secure the heel hook and finish the fight. Wow what a start here in Lincoln.

THEY SAID IT:
Rani Yahya : “He seemed to be very strong, but he had a loss on a kneebar. He couldn’t defend it much, so we thought leg locks were one of his weaknesses. We worked a lot on that. He was very strong physically.” I want to fight against the very best in the division. I want to fight for the title. I want to fight Dillashaw and become champion. I will tap him, just the way I tapped Sanders. I’m reaching my best level now. I’ve made many changes in my training camp and I have my confidence. At my best, I can beat anyone in this division.”

 

Fight Night Lincoln's Angela Hill talks about what sets her apart from other UFC strawweights as she gets set to take on Cortney Casey this Saturday night on FS1.
Aug 24, 2018
Photographer Joe Setley captured Bryan Barberena as he trained for his bout at Fight Night Lincoln.
Aug 24, 2018
Joanne Calderwood had her Fight Night Lincoln camp in Las Vegas, NV where she trained at The UFC Performance Institute and Syndicate MMA. UFC.com's Juan Cardenas was there to capture some of her journey.
Aug 24, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Lincoln faceoffs featuring main event stars Justin Gaethje and James Vick.
Aug 24, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018