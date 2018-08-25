UFC Fight Night Lincoln Live Results

Who were the winners at UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Gaethje vs. Vick? Click below to get the results for all the fights at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on Saturday, August 25th, 2018.
Gaethje vs Vick | Johnson vs Fili | Casey vs Hill | Ellenberger vs Barberena | Moraga vs Figueiredo | Anders vs Williams | Krause vs Alves | Sandhagen vs Alcantara | Sanchez vs Perez | Gall vs Sullivan | Calderwood vs Faria| Dober vs Tuck| Yahya vs Sanders
UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Gaethje vs Vick main card
Action starts at 10 pm ET
UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Justin Gaethje vs James Vick FS2 prelims
Action starts at 8 pm ET
UFC Fight Night Lincoln: Gaethje vs Vick FIGHT PASS prelims
How slick is @RaniYahyaMMA?!— UFC (@ufc) August 25, 2018
The Brazilian gets the first-round sub at #UFCLincoln! pic.twitter.com/HiCHDXC0g0
After spending the majority of the first minute feeling each other out Yahya hit Sanders with a huge body kick followed up with a nice punch that stumbled “Cool hand”. Yahya saw that Sanders was hurt and went in for the take down, eventually pulling guard and attempted multiple submissions. After a brief scramble Yahya was able to secure the heel hook and finish the fight. Wow what a start here in Lincoln.
THEY SAID IT:
Rani Yahya : “He seemed to be very strong, but he had a loss on a kneebar. He couldn’t defend it much, so we thought leg locks were one of his weaknesses. We worked a lot on that. He was very strong physically.” I want to fight against the very best in the division. I want to fight for the title. I want to fight Dillashaw and become champion. I will tap him, just the way I tapped Sanders. I’m reaching my best level now. I’ve made many changes in my training camp and I have my confidence. At my best, I can beat anyone in this division.”
THEY SAID IT:
