UFC Fight Night Houston, which is headlined by the five-round light featherweight fight between Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung, and the women’s strawweight clash between Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig, airs live on FS1 from the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, February 4 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT
Main Event – Five rounds
Dennis Bermudez (145.5 lbs) vs "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung (145.5 lbs)
FS1 Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Alexa Grasso (116) vs Felice Herrig (115.5)
Abel Trujillo (156)vs James Vick (155.5)
Ovince Saint Preux (205) vs Volkan Oezdemir (206)
Anthony Hamilton (258.5) vs Marcel Fortuna ()
Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs Angela Hill (116)
FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Adam Milstead (233.5) vs Curtis Blaydes (264.5)
Chas Skelly (146) vs Chris Gruetzemacher ()
Ricardo Ramos (135) vs Michinori Tanaka ()
Tecia Torres (115.5) vs Bec Rawlings (117.5)
UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Alex Morono (170) vs Niko Price ()
Daniel Jolly (204.5) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)
