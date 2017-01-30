Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Fight Night Houston: Live Weigh-in results

UFC Staff Report February 03, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
UFC Fight Night Houston, which is headlined by the five-round light featherweight fight between Dennis Bermudez and Chan Sung Jung, and the women’s strawweight clash between Alexa Grasso and Felice Herrig, airs live on FS1 from the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, February 4 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Four prelim bouts will air live on FS1 starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Two fights will kick off the night of action on UFC FIGHT PASS starting at 7pm ET/4pm PT

Main Event – Five rounds
Dennis Bermudez (145.5 lbs) vs "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung (145.5 lbs)

FS1 Main Card – 10 pm ET/7 pm PT
Alexa Grasso (116) vs Felice Herrig (115.5)
Abel Trujillo (156)vs James Vick (155.5)
Ovince Saint Preux (205) vs Volkan Oezdemir (206)
Anthony Hamilton (258.5) vs Marcel Fortuna ()
Jessica Andrade (115.5) vs Angela Hill (116)

FS1 Prelims – 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Adam Milstead (233.5) vs Curtis Blaydes (264.5)
Chas Skelly (146) vs Chris Gruetzemacher ()
Ricardo Ramos (135) vs Michinori Tanaka ()
Tecia Torres (115.5) vs Bec Rawlings (117.5)

UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims – 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Alex Morono (170) vs Niko Price ()
Daniel Jolly (204.5) vs Khalil Rountree Jr. (205)

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, February 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Houston, Texas
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Watch the highlights from Fight Night Houston Open Workouts and here from the stars set to compete Saturday night live on FS1, including the Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung, Dennis Bermudez, Alexa Grasso, Felice Herrig and more.
Feb 2, 2017
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Felice Herrig has always been able to hang with the young and up and coming fighters. She's reevaluated her game and believes she can take out top prospect Alexa Grasso at Fight Night Houston.
Feb 2, 2017
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
In advance of the epic event between Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC will host a media conference call on Friday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET with Holm, De Randamie, Silva and Brunson.
Feb 3, 2017
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Cody Garbrandt told his story of his relationship with Maddux on the Harry show yesterday and was surprised be a special guest.
Feb 2, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016