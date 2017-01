UFC Denver - Fight by Fight

DI CHIRICO: A FIGHTER IS A NORMAL PERSON WITH ABNORMAL WILL



JORDAN JOHNSON VS HENRIQUE DA SILVA

Some fighters don’t recover too well from their first loss, and at the very least they take a little time off to regroup. Not Henrique da Silva, who dropped a December bout to



BOBBY NASH VS LI JINGLIANG

With only two fights each in 2014 and 2015 and just one appearance last year, Li Jingliang's biggest challenge in his Octagon run has been inactivity. That's a shame, since the China native is an aggressive and entertaining fighter who always shows up to throw down. Hopefully this will be the year in which he gets in at least three fights, but he's going to get a battle from former Michigan State University wrestler Bobby Nash.





ALJAMAIN STERLING VS RAPHAEL ASSUNCAO

In one of the best matchups on a stacked card, Aljamain Sterling returns to face Raphael Assuncao in a clash of top ten bantamweights. The stakes are understandably high for both fighters in a division with a new king on the throne, but to get close to a shot at



SAM ALVEY VS NATE MARQUARDT

Lost in the many storylines surrounding this weekend’s card is that Nate Marquardt will be fighting at home in Denver for the first time since 2003. That’s a big deal for one of the sport’s most respected veterans, and while he’ll have to survive the incoming fire from Sam Alvey to get the victory, as he’s proven with his recent wins over



JASON KNIGHT VS ALEX CACERES

The FOX main card gets off to a rousing start with featherweights Jason Knight and Alex Caceres, and it could be a star-making turn for Knight, who has impressed in his last two bouts thanks to an action-packed style and willingness to scrap. That kind of attack is right up Caceres' alley though, making this a rock solid Fight of the Night candidate.