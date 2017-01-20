UFC Denver - Fight by Fight

Does Andrei Arlovski have another great performance left in his back pocket? He may need it against rising star FrancisNgannou, who has all the momentum on his side heading into Saturday’s bout. Plus, the Cameroon native knows that a win over the former UFC champion shoots him even higher into the heavyweight stratosphere, but Arlovski still has experience on his side, and he may pull out all his veteran tricks to score the upset.Every “Cowboy” Cerrone fight is a fun one to watch, but this one may take it to a new level, as Jorge Masvidal is a fighter who doesn’t care about his opponents’ skill sets, standing in the division or press clippings. He’s going to fight Cerrone with little respect for the Colorado native’s attack, and Cerrone will, well, be Cerrone. Get ready for a barnburner.With a title shot likely going to the winner, Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko have a lot on the line in Saturday’s main event. With that in mind, there is the possibility that the first couple rounds are tactical ones. But if this one hits the third, fourth and fifth rounds, expect to see an intense battle where game plans go out the window and it comes down to who wants it more, and in talking to both ladies, they’ll be fighting this one like it’s the last fight on Earth.