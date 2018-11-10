Smith, Ramos Steal The Show During Prelims

The preliminary card for Saturday’s 25th Anniversary event in Denver, Colorado featured six fights contested at 155-pounds or lower and provided an opportunity to get a closer look at a couple Contender Series winners, an intriguing lightweight and one half of “The Fighting de la Rosas,” the UFC’s first husband and wife tandem to compete in the Octagon.Here’s a look at what transpired on UFC FIGHT PASS and FOX Sports 1 before the action shifted to the main card.