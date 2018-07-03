Home
UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious Johnson Headlines EA Sports UFC 3 Icon Edition

July 03, 2018
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – July 3, 2018 – Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today provided the best reason yet to step inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon with the launch of EA SPORTS UFC 3 Icon Edition, headlined by UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, whose record 11 successful title defenses are the most in UFC history. In addition to delivering standout features like the new G.O.A.T. Career mode and Real Player Motion Tech that revolutionizes character movement, the Icon Edition adds legendary and fan-requested fighters such as UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz, former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra, former PRIDE FC middleweight champion Wanderlei Silva, former PRIDE FC world open-weight grand prix champion Mirko Cro Cop and fan favorite Kimbo Slice. Current EA SPORTS UFC 3 owners will also receive all five of the new legendary athletes that were added and more key gameplay updates for free in today’s content release.

“This one is for all the hard-working gamers out there. Games are a big part of my life, so to be on a cover of an EA SPORTS game for the first time ever, that’s incredibly special,” UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson said. “I worked hard to get here, and it’s a great feeling to be immortalized as an Icon.”

The Icon Edition also includes one permanent champion fighter and move in UFC Ultimate Team for players to choose from, including Demetrious Johnson, former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, former two-time UFC welterweight and former UFC middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre or former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, as well as additional UFC Ultimate Team content.

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Icon Edition is available now through July 17 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $39.99. To learn more about EA SPORTS UFC 3 visit https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-3. EA Access members receive a 10 percent discount when they purchase a digital version of EA SPORTS UFC 3 on Xbox Live.* For more information about EA SPORTS games, including news, video, blogs, forums and game apps, please visit https://www.ea.com/games/ufc/ufc-3 to connect, share and compete.


Follow the stars of UFC 226 as they head into fight week and the final preparations for the big event. Featuring Brian Ortega, Max Holloway, Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier and more, UFC 226 happens live on Pay Per View Saturday 7/7/18.
Jul 2, 2018
John Gooden and Dan Hardy preview the UFC 226 heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.
Jul 2, 2018
Go inside the lives and training camp of champion Max Holloway, who takes on rising star Brian Ortega at UFC 226.
Jul 1, 2018
Go inside the lives and training camps of heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, who faces light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.
Jul 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018