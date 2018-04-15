UFC Confirms First Multi-Year Live Event Deal in Asia

SINGAPORE – UFC®, the world’s premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization today confirmed its highly-anticipated return to the Lion City on 23 June 2018, with UFC FIGHT NIGHT® SINGAPORE: CERRONE VS EDWARDS presented by AirAsia. The announcement also signals a multi-year event deal that will see UFC make annual stops in Singapore over the next three years.



This event, which airs live on UFC FIGHT PASS, brings fans in the region the opportunity to witness one of the most daring and unpredictable MMA athletes in the history of the modern sport. No. 11-ranked welterweight Donald Cerrone (33-10, 1NC, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) is well known for his thrilling style in the Octagon®, and his confidence and aggression are respected and enjoyed by both athletes and fans. Over the course of his storied career, “Cowboy” has stared down and triumphed over the likes of Matt Brown, Rick Story, former champions Benson Henderson and Eddie Alvarez, as well as Edson Barboza. Most recently, he moved into a three-way tie for the most wins in UFC history, when he knocked out Yancy Medeiros.



Meeting “Cowboy” for the first time is the rapidly rising young British star, Leon Edwards (14-3, fighting out of Birmingham, England). On a five-fight winning streak, Edwards will have his sights set on another dominant win, this time against one of the best in the business. A win for Edwards will make a massive statement and continue his rise to the top of the division.



Additional bouts on the card include:

• No. 8-ranked knockout-ace Ovince Saint Preux (22-11, fighting out of Knoxville, Tennessee, USA) will face rising Australian star Tyson Pedro (7-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) in a light heavyweight showdown.

• Powerful Japanese striker Shinsho Anzai (10-2, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) will face “The Celtic Kid” Jake Matthews (13-3,, fighting out of Epping, Victoria, Australia) who is looking to build on his 2-fight winning streak in the welterweight division.

• No. 9-ranked women’s flyweight Jessica Rose Clark (8-4, fighting out of Innisfail, Australia) is looking to start her UFC career with three wins in a row as she faces no. 10-ranked Jessica Eye (12-6, fighting out of Cleveland, Ohio, USA)

• In a flyweight bout, Jenel Lausa (7-4, fighting out of Manila, Philippines) faces Ashkan Mokhtarian (13-3, fighting out of Wentworthville, Sydney, Australia), with each athlete hungry for a dominant win.

• Submission specialist Matt Schnell (11-4, fighting out of Shreveport, Louisiana, USA) takes on 20 year-old undefeated prospect Naoki Inoue (11-0, fighting out of Toyohashi, Japan) in a flyweight match-up.

• Chinese striker Yan Xiaonan (8-1, fighting out of Beijing, China) is looking to score her second consecutive win in the Octagon® against strawweight contender Nadia Kassem (5-0, fighting out of Wentworthville, Sydney, Australia)





Speaking of the multi-year deal, UFC Vice President, Asia Pacific Kevin Chang said, “After evaluating the success of our events last year, the appetite from our partners and rapidly growing MMA fan base, we feel it is the right time to make the Lion City a regular, annual stop on our live events calendar. Singapore is home to Southeast Asia’s biggest and most talked-about events and remains a key market for us. We look forward to building on our growth from 2017, as we bring fans in this region even closer to world class MMA.”



This is the first multi-year live event agreement for the global brand in the Asia-Pacific region and follows a highly successful 2017 which saw UFC events in Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore; where UFC® Fight Night: Holm vs Correia drew a crowd of over 8,400 fans at Singapore Indoor Stadium last June.



"We are honored to help make UFC Fight Night a regular fixture in Singapore’s sporting line-up,” Rudy Khaw, Group Head of Branding for AirAsia said. This will be the UFC’s first regular live event in the region and, as a truly Asian airline, we are thrilled to be able to bring world-class MMA closer to fans here.”



As part of the agreement, UFC has pledged to bring their fans in Asia even more opportunities to meet, train and watch the world’s finest MMA athletes from around the globe. UFC will stage regular editions of UFC Fight Night Singapore all of which will be hosted at Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of a strategic partnership to bring fans in southeast Asia the best possible spectator experience and premium combat sports events.



“The Singapore Sports Hub is thrilled to host the UFC again at the Singapore Indoor Stadium,” Adam Firth, Chief Commercial Officer for Sports Hub Pte Ltd, shared. “UFC is an undisputed heavyweight in world sport, and the leading MMA franchise globally. UFC Fight Night Singapore continues to be a highlight on our sporting calendar. Together with UFC, we greatly look forward to presenting more world-class mixed martial arts to fans from the region.”



Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® SINGAPORE presented by AirAsia will go on general sale on Wednesday April 25th via Sports Hub Tix and will be available for purchase online at



Follow us on Facebook (UFC Asia), Twitter and Instagram (@ufc), and use our official hashtag: #UFCSINGAPORE



