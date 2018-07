Poirier takes out Alvarez in Calgary rematch

A tactical error cost former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez big in the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday, as an illegal elbow took a dominant position away and gave Dustin Poirier the opening he needed to hurt and stop Alvarez in the second round of their UFC Fight Night main event rematch.“This is what I do, I live for this. I will never quit in here,” said Poirier, who engaged in a 2017 bout with Alvarez that ended in a controversial no contest.Alvarez invested in body strikes in the opening round, mixing in head shots when Poirier would move into range. And though Poirier had a good middle portion of the round when he worked from long distance, Alvarez started and finished the round strong.Alvarez got in trouble early in round two when he looked for a takedown and Poirier locked in a guillotine choke, but the Philadelphian was able to get free. The two then rose for a spell before an Alvarez takedown. The former champ took Poirier’s back and looked for a submission, and while Poirier got free, Alvarez remained in control until an illegal 12-6 elbow drew a warning from referee Marc Goddard and a restart. In a subsequent exchange, Poirier landed a knee that hurt Alvarez, and “The Diamond” went all-in for the finish. Hurting Alvarez repeatedly, Poirier poured it on, yet Alvarez still kept swinging until he couldn’t any longer, with Goddard stepping in at the 4:05 mark as Alvarez fell to the mat.With the win, the No. 4-ranked Poirier improves to 24-5 with 1 NC. The No. 3-ranked Alvarez falls to 29-6 with 1 NC.