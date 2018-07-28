Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Poirier takes out Alvarez in Calgary rematch

By Thomas Gerbasi July 28, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
 POIRIER vs ALVAREZ

A tactical error cost former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez big in the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on Saturday, as an illegal elbow took a dominant position away and gave Dustin Poirier the opening he needed to hurt and stop Alvarez in the second round of their UFC Fight Night main event rematch.

“This is what I do, I live for this. I will never quit in here,” said Poirier, who engaged in a 2017 bout with Alvarez that ended in a controversial no contest.

Alvarez invested in body strikes in the opening round, mixing in head shots when Poirier would move into range. And though Poirier had a good middle portion of the round when he worked from long distance, Alvarez started and finished the round strong.

Alvarez got in trouble early in round two when he looked for a takedown and Poirier locked in a guillotine choke, but the Philadelphian was able to get free. The two then rose for a spell before an Alvarez takedown. The former champ took Poirier’s back and looked for a submission, and while Poirier got free, Alvarez remained in control until an illegal 12-6 elbow drew a warning from referee Marc Goddard and a restart. In a subsequent exchange, Poirier landed a knee that hurt Alvarez, and “The Diamond” went all-in for the finish. Hurting Alvarez repeatedly, Poirier poured it on, yet Alvarez still kept swinging until he couldn’t any longer, with Goddard stepping in at the 4:05 mark as Alvarez fell to the mat.

With the win, the No. 4-ranked Poirier improves to 24-5 with 1 NC. The No. 3-ranked Alvarez falls to 29-6 with 1 NC.

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 31
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Former featherweight champ Jose Aldo gets back in the win column with an emphatic technical knockout over a surging Jeremy Stephens at UFC Calgary.
Former featherweight champ Jose Aldo gets back in the win column with an emphatic technical knockout over a surging Jeremy Stephens at UFC Calgary.
Jul 28, 2018
Former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk meets with Jon Anik in the Octagon after an impressive decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC Calgary.
Former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk meets with Jon Anik in the Octagon after an impressive decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC Calgary.
Jul 28, 2018
Back in 2015 bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw defended his title against the man he took it from at UFC 173, Renan Barão. Next he faces rival Cody Garbrandt for a second time in the main event of UFC 227 on August 4.
Back in 2015 bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw defended his title against the man he took it from at UFC 173, Renan Barão. Next he faces rival Cody Garbrandt for a second time in the main event of UFC 227 on August 4.
Jul 28, 2018
Former champion Cody Garbrandt improved to 9-0 with a quick KO victory when he met Thomas Almeida in the main even of a Fight Night back in 2016. Next, Garbrandt looks for redemption against champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of UFC 227 on August 4.
Former champion Cody Garbrandt improved to 9-0 with a quick KO victory when he met Thomas Almeida in the main even of a Fight Night back in 2016. Next, Garbrandt looks for redemption against champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of UFC 227 on August 4.
Jul 28, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018