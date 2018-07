Aldo stops Stephens, Jedrzejczyk impresses on Calgary main card

ALDO vs STEPHENS



JEDRZEJCZYK vs TORRES Following two losses to Max Holloway , some wondered if former featherweight champion Jose Aldo had seen better days. But with a stirring performance at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Aldo resurrected his career with a first-round stoppage of Jeremy Stephens in the UFC Fight Night co-main event.After a tactical opening, a fight broke out, with Stephens landing some hard shots that rattled Aldo but also prompted the Brazilian star to fire back with haymakers of his own. These exchanges left Stephens with a cut under his eye. And while Stephens continued to press the action, Aldo turned everything around with a left punch to the liver that hurt Stephens and sent him down. Aldo went in for the finish, and while Stephens tried to stay in the fight, when he turned and gave up his back, referee Yves Lavigne stepped in and halted matters at 4:19 of the first frame.With the win, the No. 2-ranked Aldo improves to 27-4. The No. 4-ranked Stephens falls to 28-15.



HERNANDEZ vs AUBIN-MERCIER Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk got back in the win column after a pair of losses to Rose Namajunas , winning a shutout three-round decision over Tecia Torres Scores were 30-27 across the board for the No. 1-ranked Jedrzejczyk, now 15-2. The No. 5-ranked Torres falls to 10-3.Much of the opening round was fought in the clinch against the fence, with both fighters taking turns in control. But with that aspect of the bout being a stalemate, it was Jedrzejczyk’s much busier striking on the inside that likely earned her the round.Jedrzejczyk controlled the action from long range in the early stages of round two before another clinch attack by Torres, who was searching for a takedown. When she couldn’t get it, the two separated with less than 90 seconds remaining, and Jedrzejczyk’s kicks dictated the pace down the stretch until a late flurry by Torres before the horn.The first three minutes saw Jedrzejczyk extending her lead on the outside, forcing Torres to look for the clinch once more. After a brief spell against the fence, the two separated and Torres got a brief takedown, but Jedrzejczyk jumped up immediately, with the two clinching until the horn.