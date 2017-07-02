UFC Announces First-Ever Global Retail Partnership with Legends Hospitality

Las Vegas – UFC® today announced a multi-year partnership with Legends Hospitality, LLC (“Legends”), where the world-class fan service provider will serve as the premier mixed martial arts organization’s first-ever “Official Global Event Retail Partner.” The partnership, negotiated by IMG, will see Legends manage UFC retail shops at all events and fan experiences, both domestic and international.



“We are thrilled to partner with Legends Hospitality,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said. “As one of the most prominent and well-respected sports and entertainment brands in the marketplace today, we’re confident that Legends will utilize their fan-centric approach and retail acumen to provide fight fans around the world with the best possible experience.”



“Today’s announcement will play an important role in continuing to set new expectations for sports fans around the globe,” Legends President and Chief Executive Officer Shervin Mirhashemi said. “We are excited that UFC selected Legends as its exclusive global partner to operate more than 40 events annually.”



“We strive each and every day to be the global leader in fan services and today’s announcement is further evidence of our progress,” said Dan Smith, President of Legends’ Hospitality Division. “Together with UFC, we will create industry-changing retail benchmarks in sports and live events.”



Legends is among the most heralded and established companies in sports and entertainment that is renowned for delivering a variety of services at premier venues, including Yankees Stadium, AT&T Stadium, One World Observatory and nearly 40 Live Nation properties.



