Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

UFC Announces First-Ever Global Retail Partnership with Legends Hospitality

July 06, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Las Vegas – UFC® today announced a multi-year partnership with Legends Hospitality, LLC (“Legends”), where the world-class fan service provider will serve as the premier mixed martial arts organization’s first-ever “Official Global Event Retail Partner.” The partnership, negotiated by IMG, will see Legends manage UFC retail shops at all events and fan experiences, both domestic and international.

“We are thrilled to partner with Legends Hospitality,” UFC Chief Operating Officer Ike Lawrence Epstein said. “As one of the most prominent and well-respected sports and entertainment brands in the marketplace today, we’re confident that Legends will utilize their fan-centric approach and retail acumen to provide fight fans around the world with the best possible experience.”

“Today’s announcement will play an important role in continuing to set new expectations for sports fans around the globe,” Legends President and Chief Executive Officer Shervin Mirhashemi said. “We are excited that UFC selected Legends as its exclusive global partner to operate more than 40 events annually.”

“We strive each and every day to be the global leader in fan services and today’s announcement is further evidence of our progress,” said Dan Smith, President of Legends’ Hospitality Division. “Together with UFC, we will create industry-changing retail benchmarks in sports and live events.”

Legends is among the most heralded and established companies in sports and entertainment that is renowned for delivering a variety of services at premier venues, including Yankees Stadium, AT&T Stadium, One World Observatory and nearly 40 Live Nation properties.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Friday, July 7
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Las Vegas, Nevada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale official weigh-in on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Watch The Ultimate Fighter Finale official weigh-in on Thursday, July 6 at 7pm/4pm ETPT.
Jul 6, 2017
Watch the highlights from Wednesday's UFC 213 and TUF Finale open workouts.
Watch the highlights from Wednesday's UFC 213 and TUF Finale open workouts.
Jul 5, 2017
Jesse Taylor and Dhiego Lima seek the ultimate redemption when they face off in The Ultimate Fighter Finale on Friday live on FS1.
Jesse Taylor and Dhiego Lima seek the ultimate redemption when they face off in The Ultimate Fighter Finale on Friday live on FS1.
Jul 5, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Wednesday's all-new episode of The Ultimate Fighter.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps Wednesday's all-new episode of The Ultimate Fighter.
Jul 5, 2017
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Amanda Nunes attempts to defend her bantamweight title for the second time when she takes on Valentina Shevchenko in the UFC 213 main event.
Jun 3, 2017
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
UFC 213 on July 8 is stacked with fights, featuring Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero vs Robert Whittaker and much more.
Jun 10, 2017
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
UFC 214 tickets go on-sale this Friday but UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles has a special code for today's viewers to get early access to tickets.
Jun 7, 2017