LaFlare, Simon, Anderson earn wins in Atlantic City prelims

Back in action for the first time since a July loss to Alex Oliveira , Long Island welterweight Ryan LaFlare returned to the win column at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Saturday with a three-round unanimous decision over Alex Garcia in UFC Fight Night prelim action.Scores were 30-27 across the board for LaFlare, now 14-2. Montreal’s Garcia falls to 15-5.Fighting tactically and smart throughout, LaFlare used his clinch game to wear the hard-hitting Garcia down in the first round, and then focused on his grappling attack to take the next two rounds, keeping Garcia from getting into any kind of rhythm on the feet or mat.Octagon newcomer Ricky Simon appeared to be on his way to a decision loss against Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight bout, but Simon never stopped looking to turn things around, and he did, submitting Dvalishvili at the end of the third round.Dvalishvili could not have had a better opening round, as he dropped Simon with a right hand and scored several takedowns. Simon showed his grit in the first five minutes and got in some shots of his own, but the aggressive Dvalishvili was in control the whole way.The pace dipped a bit in round two, but Dvalishvili was just as effective, as he put another frame in the books. Simon was far from out of the fight, though, and he scored a takedown of his own, but he was still a step behind the Georgia native.And while the pattern continued for much of the third round, Simon pulled off a miracle comeback when he locked in a guillotine choke in the closing minute. For several agonizing seconds, Dvalishvili pumped his legs as Simon tightened the choke, but by the end of the round, Dvalishvili was out, with referee Liam Kerrigan calling a stop to the fight at the 5:00 mark of the third and final round.Vancouver, Washington’s Simon moves to 13-1 with the win. Dvalishvili falls to 7-4.Welterweight veteran Siyar Bahadurzada made the statement he wanted to make against Luan Chagas , knocking the Brazilian out in the second round to extend his winning (and finishing) streak to three.Bahadurzada got off to a fast start, landing his strikes well before doing good work on the mat from the top position. But suddenly at the midway point of the frame, Chagas exploded off his back and took Bahadurzada’s back, changing the complexion of the rest of the round, which was controlled by the Brazilian.It was a standup clash for the first half of round two, with Chagas landing, but Bahadurzada doing more damage. Then a right kick to the liver finished things off, with Chagas falling in delayed fashion and covering up, prompting referee Gary Copeland to step in at 2:40 of the second stanza.Bahadurzada ups his record to 24-6-1 with the win. Chagas falls to 15-3-1.