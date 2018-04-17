Home
UFC 25 Years celebration kicks off April 19 with Faces of UFC Sweepstakes

April 17, 2018
CALLING ALL UFC FANS!

For our 25th Anniversary, we are celebrating you, the believers. If you became a fan of UFC because of a fighter, a love of martial arts or just because fighting's in your DNA, we want to hear your favorite UFC memory, first fight or how UFC has inspired you.

THE PRIZE:

As a reward, you could be one of 25 Ultimate Prize Winners* to receive an exclusive trip to the UFC 25th Anniversary Event on November 10, 2018. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience!

BE ONE OF THE FIRST:

The sweepstakes launches April 19, 2018. Sign up today to receive an exclusive Reminder Email when we go live.

GO TO UFC25YEARS.COM NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION

Ahead of his main event showdown against Kevin Lee in Atlantic City this Satuday, let's go back to the time Edson Barboza met Beneil Dariush in March 2017.
Apr 17, 2018
No. 7-ranked lightweight Kevin Lee is ready to make a comeback after a disappointing loss to Tony Ferguson last time out. He loves the matchup with a tough Edson Barboza and is planning to make a statement in Atlantic City.
Apr 17, 2018
Take a slow-motion trip through a wild night in the desert known as Fight Night Glendale, starring Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.
Apr 16, 2018
Relive the April 14, 2018 desert showdown headlined by Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje through the eyes of photographers Josh Hedges and Jennifer Stewart. Compiled by Steve Latrell of UFC.com.
Apr 16, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018