UFC 25 Years celebration kicks off April 19 with Faces of UFC Sweepstakes

CALLING ALL UFC FANS We want to celebrate YOU the fans, the believers - the Faces of UFC - and hear YOUR story! Watch then click the https://t.co/8kukMFovM4 #UFC25Years pic.twitter.com/ugQDjp2Gs4

For our 25th Anniversary, we are celebrating you, the believers. If you became a fan of UFC because of a fighter, a love of martial arts or just because fighting's in your DNA, we want to hear your favorite UFC memory, first fight or how UFC has inspired you.As a reward, you could be one of 25 Ultimate Prize Winners* to receive an exclusive trip to the UFC 25th Anniversary Event on November 10, 2018. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience!The sweepstakes launches April 19, 2018. Sign up today to receive an exclusive Reminder Email when we go live.