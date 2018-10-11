Home
UFC 25 Years In Short: Judgement Day

By Gavin Porter October 11, 2018
Article
Today there are injuries, weight misses and visa issues that can derail UFC fights. But back in 1997, UFC 12: Judgement Day was less than a day from starting in Niagara Falls when the New York District State Court banned “no-holds-barred” fighting from New York.

“I’m not interested in running them out of business, I’m interested in running them out of New York,” said New York Governor George Pataki. “They have no place in this state.”

With time running out the UFC was forced to move the event to Dothan, Alabama. That means fighters, equipment, UFC staff and the Octagon all had to make its way to the south in less than a day. 

Among the fighters that experienced the upheaval from Buffalo and relocation to Alabama was a 19 year-old Vitor Belfort, who would go on to show why his nickname “The Phenom” was so accurate.

UFC legend Mark Coleman also fought that day, securing the UFC heavyweight championship with a scarf-hold headlock submission victory over Dan Severn.

Watch: A Country Boy Can Survive - The Story of Matt Hughes

For the UFC, moving the event at the last second from New York to Alabama was an act of desperation, but for the citizens of Dothan and the rest of the south, it was more than they could have ever asked for.

Make sure you watch UFC 25 Years in Short: Judgement Day on UFC Fight Pass to relive the journey, obstacles and triumph of the UFC event that almost never happened.

Saturday, October 27
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Moncton, New Brunswick
Volkan Oezdemir earned a title shot after his quick knockout victory of contender Jimi Manuwa back at UFC 217 last year. Oezdemir next faces rising contender Anthony Smith in the main event of Fight Night Moncton on October 27.
Oct 10, 2018
Take a slow-motion trip through UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor with Fight Motion.
Oct 8, 2018
Photo Gallery: UFC 229
Oct 10, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor post-fight press conference.
Oct 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018