Jones vs Gustafsson 2, Cyborg vs Nunes Set for UFC 232

October 12, 2018
In 2013, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson engaged in a battle for the ages that is considered to be one of the greatest UFC bouts of all-time. On December 29, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the two rivals finally meet again in a UFC 232 main event that will determine who will wear the light heavyweight championship belt.

But there is more than a title on the line as Jones attempts to prove his pound-for-pound dominance once again while Gustafsson attempts to even the score and bring the belt back to Sweden.

Plus, a Superfight rounds out this championship doubleheader as featherweight champion Cris Cyborg battles bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes in a clash that will make women's MMA history.

Unbeaten since 2005, Brazil’s Cyborg has won titles everywhere she’s gone over the course of her mixed martial arts career. But it’s been in UFC where this ferocious striker firmly made her case as the top female fighter ever, with wins over the likes of Holly Holm and Tonya Evinger proving that the UFC’s women’s featherweight champion is the best of the best. Hungry to take that crown is Nunes, whose victories over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko have her making her own case as the Octagon's best.

Comments

Volkan Oezdemir earned a title shot after his quick knockout victory of contender Jimi Manuwa back at UFC 217 last year. Oezdemir next faces rising contender Anthony Smith in the main event of Fight Night Moncton on October 27.
Oct 10, 2018
Oct 10, 2018
Take a slow-motion trip through UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor with Fight Motion.
Oct 8, 2018
Oct 8, 2018
Photo Gallery: UFC 229
Oct 10, 2018
Oct 10, 2018
Watch the highlights from the UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor post-fight press conference.
Oct 7, 2018
Oct 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Feb 10, 2018