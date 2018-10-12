Jones vs Gustafsson 2, Cyborg vs Nunes Set for UFC 232

In 2013, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson engaged in a battle for the ages that is considered to be one of the greatest UFC bouts of all-time. On December 29, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the two rivals finally meet again in a UFC 232 main event that will determine who will wear the light heavyweight championship belt.But there is more than a title on the line as Jones attempts to prove his pound-for-pound dominance once again while Gustafsson attempts to even the score and bring the belt back to Sweden.Plus, a Superfight rounds out this championship doubleheader as featherweight champion Cris Cyborg battles bantamweight titleholder Amanda Nunes in a clash that will make women's MMA history.Unbeaten since 2005, Brazil’s Cyborg has won titles everywhere she’s gone over the course of her mixed martial arts career. But it’s been in UFC where this ferocious striker firmly made her case as the top female fighter ever, with wins over the likes of Holly Holm and Tonya Evinger proving that the UFC’s women’s featherweight champion is the best of the best. Hungry to take that crown is Nunes, whose victories over Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko have her making her own case as the Octagon's best.