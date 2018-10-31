Home
UFC 230 Open Workouts Take Place In Madison Square Garden

By Gavin Porter October 31, 2018
There is just something magical about Madison Square Garden in New York City. And when the main event and co-main event fighters of UFC 230 held open workouts on the legendary hardwood, that same MSG magic brought energy and respect with each combination.

Starting things off was heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis, who decided to hold a Q&A session for fans instead of a workout. The fans loved it as Lewis and his unique personality prompted the crowd to burst out in laughter on multiple occasions.
Following The Black Beast was Jacare Souza. There was no doubt that the crowd was impressed with Jacare's fluidity, percision and energy.

Next up was Mr. New York himself, Chris Weidman. Accompanied by Gian Villante, Weidman put on a show that not only demonstrated that he is back from injury but that he is back with a vengeance. After his workout he made sure to let the crowd know just how special Saturday will be for him and that he intends to leave his mark on UFC 230 in spectacular fashion.
Last but certainly not least was double champ Daniel Cormier. DC focused on striking during his workout, with the crowd roaring in support. It was clear that his confidence heading into Saturday's title fight, his first opportunity to defend the heavyweight title is, is strong as can be.

Each fighter took a couple shots at the basket after their performances, with each athlete successfully making a shot -- at some point. Good thing they will get to show the world what they are made of when the nets are down and the Octagon is up on Saturday.

Make sure you tune in to watch UFC 230 live on Pay Per View this Saturday at 10pm (EST).
 
Gavin Porter is a writer and producer for UFC.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PorterUFCnews.

UFC 230 heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis sits down with Megan Olivi to talk about the whirlwind past few weeks for Lewis and his upcoming matchup with Daniel Cormier.
Oct 31, 2018
The stars of UFC 230 including Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis held an open workout for fans in New York City in the lead-up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 31, 2018
UFC 230 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the heavyweight title fight taking place Saturday, November 3 on Pay-Per-View. Featuring Israel Adesanya, Jacare Souza, Chris Weidman, DC & more.
Oct 31, 2018
UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier plans on dominating #1 contender Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis this Saturday at UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis only on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 30, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018