UFC 230 Open Workouts Take Place In Madison Square Garden

There is just something magical about Madison Square Garden in New York City. And when the main event and co-main event fighters of UFC 230 held open workouts on the legendary hardwood, that same MSG magic brought energy and respect with each combination.
Starting things off was heavyweight title contender Derrick Lewis, who decided to hold a Q&A session for fans instead of a workout. The fans loved it as Lewis and his unique personality prompted the crowd to burst out in laughter on multiple occasions.
.@TheBeast_UFC is a man of the people #UFC230 #MSG pic.twitter.com/XhQtg1cACL— Gavin Porter (@PorterUFCnews) October 31, 2018
Following The Black Beast was Jacare Souza. There was no doubt that the crowd was impressed with Jacare's fluidity, percision and energy.
Next up was Mr. New York himself, Chris Weidman. Accompanied by Gian Villante, Weidman put on a show that not only demonstrated that he is back from injury but that he is back with a vengeance. After his workout he made sure to let the crowd know just how special Saturday will be for him and that he intends to leave his mark on UFC 230 in spectacular fashion.
Each fighter took a couple shots at the basket after their performances, with each athlete successfully making a shot -- at some point. Good thing they will get to show the world what they are made of when the nets are down and the Octagon is up on Saturday.
Make sure you tune in to watch UFC 230 live on Pay Per View this Saturday at 10pm (EST).
Last but certainly not least was double champ Daniel Cormier. DC focused on striking during his workout, with the crowd roaring in support. It was clear that his confidence heading into Saturday's title fight, his first opportunity to defend the heavyweight title is, is strong as can be.
He's back! @ChrisWeidman #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/Q6joGhKOsE— UFC (@ufc) October 31, 2018
Gavin Porter is a writer and producer for UFC.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PorterUFCnews.
